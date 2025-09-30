Order Block Smart Finder
- Indicatori
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Versione: 1.20
Overview – Ritz Smart Finder Order Block
The Ritz Smart Finder Order Block is a next-generation market structure recognition tool, designed to intelligently detect and highlight institutional footprints within price action. Built on a dynamic blend of order block theory, consolidation tracking, and adaptive volatility modeling, it provides traders with a sophisticated lens to anticipate high-probability market reactions.
Core Capabilities
-
Smart Order Block Detection
-
Identifies both Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks based on price displacement, candle sequencing, and momentum thresholds.
-
Offers the option to use either body-based or wick-based reference levels for precision mapping.
-
Highlights the latest institutional footprints and updates them in real time.
-
-
Real-Time Market Interaction
-
Continuously monitors price interaction with existing Order Blocks.
-
Generates alerts when price taps into or rejects OB zones, giving early signals of potential reversals or continuation.
-
Prevents repeated or false alerts by resetting triggers dynamically.
-
-
Consolidation & Breakout Mapping
-
Detects consolidation phases and visually marks them as accumulation zones.
-
Tracks breakout conditions, signaling upward or downward expansion beyond the defined consolidation boundaries.
-
Helps distinguish between ranging, accumulation, and trending states of the market.
-
-
Adaptive Volatility Framework
-
Integrates an adaptive ATR calculation with Efficiency Ratio filtering, adjusting sensitivity to current market conditions.
-
Dynamically scales OB zones and trend bands to reflect shifts in volatility.
-
Provides traders with more relevant and context-aware support/resistance levels.
-
-
Visual & Informational Enhancements
-
Draws Order Blocks as rectangles with clear labeling for Bullish or Bearish bias.
-
Displays an Info Panel that summarizes detection results and current market structure in real time.
-
Consolidation zones and breakout alerts are color-coded for intuitive recognition.
-
Trading Edge
By combining institutional order block logic, trend-adaptive volatility, and breakout confirmation, the Ritz Smart Finder Order Block equips traders with a multi-layered decision-making system:
-
Pinpoints where smart money is likely active.
-
Anticipates reaction points before they occur.
-
Filters market noise with adaptive logic to highlight only the most credible signals.
⚡ Tagline & Highlight:
"Ritz Smart Finder Order Block – Precision Market Mapping for the Modern Trader. Detect, react, and adapt to institutional footprints with confidence."