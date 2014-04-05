Trend Adaptif Finder Smart

Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels

A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol.

This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strategies.

Features:

  • Adaptive trend detection based on ATR range and slope stability

  • Auto-switch between short-term and long-term modes

  • Midline + upper/lower bounds (with deviation multiplier)

  • Support and resistance estimation from real trend direction

  • Optional display of trend strength, Pearson correlation, and annualized return

  • Customizable visual info panel

  • Works on all timeframes and symbols

  • Lightweight, non-repainting, and backtest-friendly



Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Kanal Tren Dinamis Otomatis

Indikator deteksi tren canggih yang menganalisis struktur harga secara adaptif menggunakan rentang ATR dan filter statistik untuk menemukan kanal tren paling relevan pada simbol dan timeframe apa pun.

Alat ini secara otomatis mencari periode dan kemiringan (slope) terbaik dari pergerakan harga, lalu menggambar kanal atas/bawah, garis tengah (rata-rata), serta estimasi support/resistance berdasarkan arah tren sesungguhnya.

Fitur Utama:

  • Deteksi tren adaptif berbasis ATR dan stabilitas slope

  • Otomatis memilih antara mode jangka pendek dan jangka panjang

  • Garis tengah + batas atas/bawah dengan pengali deviasi

  • Estimasi support dan resistance dari arah tren real-time

  • Panel visual info tren: kekuatan tren, korelasi Pearson, return tahunan

  • Tampilan fleksibel & dapat disesuaikan

  • Cocok untuk semua timeframe dan semua simbol

  • Ringan, tidak repaint, dan mendukung backtest




