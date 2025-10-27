Moving Average Sentiment

"Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision"

Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time.

It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones, creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts.

This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of the market, highlights transitions between optimism and pessimism, and visually marks sentiment reversals with clarity and precision.

Features

Smart Sentiment Line (MA-based)

– Smoothly adapts to price movement, with intuitive color shifts between bullish, bearish, and neutral states.

ATR Adaptive Range

– Automatically scales the sensitivity of sentiment based on current volatility using an ATR multiplier.

Double Smoothing Filter (optional)

– Reduces noise and stabilizes transitions in high-volatility conditions.

Sentiment Reversal Highlight Zones

– Visually mark areas on the chart where sentiment flips direction — powerful for detecting early momentum shifts.

Dynamic Status Labels

– Displays real-time text such as “Sentiment Bullish” or “Sentiment Bearish” on your chart, ensuring immediate interpretation.

Stable Real-Time Calculation

– Fully corrected current price processing for accurate data alignment with the latest tick.

Optimized for Performance

– Lightweight calculation loop with adaptive update logic minimizes CPU usage even on fast charts (M1/M5).

Ideal For

Traders seeking a visual, adaptive sentiment gauge.

Scalpers and swing traders who value volatility awareness.

System developers integrating dynamic MA-based bias detection.

Version 1.0

Enhanced current price alignment (no lag or mis-sync).

Added sentiment reversal highlight zones.

Added dynamic sentiment label system.

Improved ATR and smoothing balance.

Significantly reduced recalculation overhead.

“It’s not just a Moving Average — it’s a Sentiment Engine.”





