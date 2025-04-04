Buy and Sell Power MT4

5

Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent.


Settings:

  • Font size for percentage labels
  • Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels)
  • Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels)
  • Color for Buy label
  • Color for Sell label
  • Color for Strong Buy signal
  • Color for Buy signal
  • Color for Strong Sell signal
  • Color for Sell signal
  • Color for Neutral signal
  • Default to every tick


Recensioni 2
lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.04.09 13:58 
 

Fire🙏

pan898899
474
pan898899 2025.04.05 22:00 
 

经过测试对于我来说此指标还是挺满意的谢谢。

Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
Filtro:
Rispondi alla recensione