SC MTF Balance of Power MT4

Highly configurable Balance of Power (BOP) indicator.


Features:

  • Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi timeframe ability
  • Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes)
  • Linear interpolation and histogram mode options
  • Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also)
  • Adjustable Levels

Parameters:

  • BOP Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Balance of Power.
  • BOPBar Shift: you can set the offset of the line drawing
  • BOP PeriodBalance of Power (BOP) parameters.
  • Stepless (Linear Interpolation): Turn on/off the linear interpolation (with multi timeframe mode on lower timeframe).
  • Shows Indicator Levels: Turn on/off the BOP level showing.
  • Adjust Level of BOP: Adjust the Balance of Power levels.
  • Enable or Disable All Alert Functions: Turn on/off all alert functions.
  • Alert if... : You can enable/disable various alert events (for crosses, direction changes at after candle closed/before candle closes).
  • A Short Message for You to Identity This Indicator Instance: Specify a short message for you to identity which indicator alerted.
  • Alert with Email: Switchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Push NotificationSwitchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Popup WindowSwitchable alert mode. 
  • Alert with SoundSwitchable alert mode.
  • Choose Sound File for Sound Alert: Select sound file for sound alert.
  • Color Mode: Switchable color mode (Simple Color, Cross, Cross After Closed, Cross On Selected Timeframe, Cross After Closed on Selected Timeframe, Only direction, Direction with levels, Only Levels)
  • Draw Main Line in Histogram Mode: Draws Main Line with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Main Line, Color 2 of Main Line, Color 3 of Main Line, Color 4 of Main Line: Set colors.
  • Width of Main Line: Style setting.
  • Style of Main Line: Style setting.
  • Draw Signal Line in Histogram ModeDraws Signal Line with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Signal Line, Color 2 of Signal Line, Color 3 of Signal Line, Color 4 of Signal LineSet colors.
  • Width of Signal Line: Style setting.
  • Style of Signal Line: Style setting.







Prodotti consigliati
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Scopo principale: "Pin Bars" è progettato per rilevare automaticamente le barre dei pin sui grafici dei mercati finanziari. Una barra pin è una candela con un corpo caratteristico e una lunga coda, che può segnalare un'inversione di tendenza o una correzione. Come funziona: L'indicatore analizza ogni candela sul grafico, determinando la dimensione del corpo, della coda e del naso della candela. Quando viene rilevata una barra pin corrispondente a parametri predefiniti, l'indicatore la segna su
FREE
Sc MTF Relative Vigor Index RVI MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Relative Vigor Index (RVI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: RVI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for RVI. RVI Bar Shift: yo
FREE
SC MTF Rate of Change for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Rate of Change (ROC) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ROC Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for ROC. ROC Bar Shift:  
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. VERSIONE MT5 -   Indicatori più utili Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicatori
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicatori
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Ut Bot Indicator
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicatori
Evolutionize Your Trading with the UT Alert Bot Indicator for MQL4 The UT Alert Bot Indicator is your ultimate trading companion, meticulously designed to give you an edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets. Powered by the renowned UT system, this cutting-edge tool combines advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and customizable features to ensure you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, indices, or commodities, the UT Alert Bot Indicator is your k
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicatori
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Utilità
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
Magic Number Analyzer
Nicolas Zouein
Indicatori
Running multiple EA's on your account and confused by who's winning and who's loosing? Try this indicator that report's in real time on the Magic Numbers in your account by reading the History_trades along with the Open_trades. Note: Manual trades are grouped under Magic Number "0". For a better visual report,  run it on a symbol that you don't execute trades on, switch the history bars to "Line Charts" and set it's color to Black.
FREE
ATR Pyramid
Darius Hans Lischka
Indicatori
ATR Pyramid ️: Il tuo biglietto per accumulare profitti più alti di una torre di Jenga sotto steroidi , trasformando la volatilità del mercato in una festa di surf sulle tendenze ‍️ e di aggiunta di posizioni , dove solo il primo trade rischia un wipeout , mentre proteggi il resto facendo scorrere il tuo stop loss verso l'alto come un ascensore , creando una zona di comfort che è l'unica vera via per moltiplicare il tuo conto forex più velocemente di un coniglio sotto espresso!!!
FREE
Improved Fractals
Denis Glaz
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
This is a modified Fractals indicator. It works similar the original Bill Williams' indicator, and is additionally enhanced with the possibility to change the top radius, in contrast to the standard radius of 2 bar. Simply put, the indicator checks the top and if it is the minimum/maximum in this radius, such a top is marked by an arrow. Advantages Adjustable radius. Use for drawing support and resistance levels. Use for drawing trend channels. Use within the classical Bill Williams' strategy or
FREE
RedeeCash TimeZones
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
Indicatori
Questo indicatore mostrerà le sessioni di trading attive e inattive e imposterà variabili globali a seconda che la sessione di trading sia attiva (1) o inattiva (0). Utilizzando la funzione della libreria iCustom, puoi richiamare questo indicatore da un Expert Advisor o da uno script, come segue, // Richiama l'indicatore personalizzato iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , "Market/RedeeCash_TimeZone" , 0 , 0 ,Blue,Red); // ottenere i valori delle variabili globali double NewYorkSessionIsActive = Glob
FREE
Custom Mapping Tool Shredderline
Raxkon Bin Kunang
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
This Custom Mapping Tool is an innovative MT4 indicator that simplifies the process of marking and mapping charts. With this tool, you no longer have to waste time rewriting repetitive words, rectangles, and trendline colors every time. New Feature V5.60: Draw path - Same as the TV Path drawing mode, which is very useful for naked chart trader. You can draw zigzag, draw your patterns manually. Change style in indicator setting.  Crop function disabled by default. Can be enabled and show button c
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicatori
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore   Candle GAP   è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che utilizzano   le strategie di Gap Trading   in quanto identifica automaticamente i gap delle candele per ogni giorno della settimana. Un gap si riferisce a una differenza di livello di prezzo tra la chiusura e l'apertura di due giorni consecutivi. Questo indicatore riconosce quattro tipi di modelli di gap: comune, fuga, continuazione ed esaurimento. Incorporando questo indicatore in qualsiasi grafico, i trader possono convali
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Railway Tracks Pattern
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicatori
Railway Tracks Pattern — Reversal Pattern Indicator Railway Tracks Pattern is an indicator that automatically detects a powerful two-candle reversal pattern on the chart. It looks for two candles with opposite directions (bullish and bearish), similar in size, and with minimal wicks — a clear sign of momentum shift. How it works: The first candle is strong and directional. The second candle moves in the opposite direction and is of similar size. Both candles have small shadows (wicks). The
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicatori
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Fx BFP Pivot Points
Maged Ait Abbi
5 (5)
Indicatori
A forex   pivot point   strategy could very well be a trader’s best friend as far as identifying levels to develop a bias, place stops and identify potential profit targets for a trade. Pivot points have been a go-to for traders for decades. The basis of pivot points is such that price will often move relative to a previous limit, and unless an outside force causes the price to do so, price should stop near a prior extreme. Pivot point trading strategies vary which makes it a versatile tool for
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicatori
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
Position Selective Close MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilità
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Order Blocks Indicator MT4
Irina Cherkashina
Indicatori
Our modernised version of the popular Order Blocks Indicator for MT4 identifies major trend reversal and momentum exhaustion points by providing arrow signals on the chart. As a result, traders can identify bullish and bearish price reversal zones and BUY and SELL accordingly. Moreover, the indicator provides Buy and Sell Arrow signals. An order block is a market structure that is defined as the last bearish candle before a bullish price move and vice versa. These order blocks act as support a
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore dei livelli si basa sui dati del giorno precedente. La formula matematica determina i livelli di entrata e di uscita.  Raccomandazioni di trading. I livelli vengono negoziati all'inizio della sessione europea, quando appare la volatilità. In caso di volatilità insufficiente, utilizzare metà del take profit per uscire. Se il prezzo si è invertito a metà del take profit, allora sull'inversione cercate un target anche al livello di metà del take profit. Se il prezzo rimbalza dal live
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Altri dall’autore
SC MTF Stochastic MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
4.87 (15)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic    Bar S
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.44 (9)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic RSI Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic RSI. Stochastic RSI  
FREE
SC MTF Ma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.58 (12)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Moving average indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: MA Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Ma. MA Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset of the line drawing. MA Period,
FREE
SC MTF Tdi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Trader Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes also) Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: TDI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher ti
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Macd Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Macd. Macd   Bar Shift:  you can set the o
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (6)
Indicatori
Highly configurable RSI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: RSI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for RSI. RSI  Bar Shift:   you can set the
FREE
SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Bollinger Bands indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Bollinger Bands Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Bar Shift: Y ou can set th
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
4.33 (9)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic  Bar Sh
FREE
SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Williams %R indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Williams %R Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Williams %R. Williams
FREE
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Adx indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ADX   Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Adx. ADX   Bar Shift:   you can set the of
FREE
SC MTF Demarker for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Demarker indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Demarker Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Demarker. Demarker Bar Shift: Y ou
FREE
SC MTF Cci for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Highly configurable CCI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: CCI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for CCI . CCI  Bar Shift:   you can set t
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic RSI Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic RSI. Stochastic RSI  
FREE
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ATR Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for ATR. ATR Bar Shift: you
FREE
Sc MTF Volume MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Volume indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Volume Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Volume. Volume Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the l
FREE
SC MTF Obv for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicatori
Highly configurable OBV indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: OBV Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for OBV. OBV Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset
FREE
MTF Force Index with alert for MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Force Index indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Force Index Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Force Index. Force Ind
FREE
MTF Fractals
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (4)
Indicatori
Multi timeframe fractal indicator which shows the higher timeframe's fractal point on lower timeframes. Parameters Fractal_Timeframe : You can set the higher timeframes for fractals. Maxbar : You can set the maximum number of candles for the calculations. Up_Fractal_Color, Up_Fractal_Symbol, Down_Fractal_Color, Down_Fractal_Symbol : Color and style settings of the fractal points. Extend_Line : Draws a horizontal line from the previous fractal point until a candle closes it over or a user-specif
FREE
SC MTF Mfi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicatori
Highly configurable MFI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: MFI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for MFI. MFI Bar Shift:   you can set the
FREE
SC MTF Balance of Power MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Balance of Power (BOP) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: BOP Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Balance of Power . BOP r 
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.6 (5)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Macd Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Macd. Macd   Bar Shift:  you can set the o
FREE
SC MTF Tdi for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Trader Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes also) Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: TDI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher ti
FREE
SC MTF Osma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Osma indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Osma Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Osma. Osma   Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the
FREE
SC MTF Fisher Transform MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Fisher Transform indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Fisher Transform Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Fisher Transform .
FREE
SC MTF Momentum for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Momentum indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Momentum Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Momentum. Momentum   Bar Shift: Y
FREE
SC MTF Awesome Oscillator for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: AO Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for AO. AO Bar Shift:  
FREE
SC MTF Ma for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Highly configurable Moving average indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: MA Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Ma. MA Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset of the line drawing. MA Period,
FREE
Sc MTF Relative Vigor Index RVI MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Relative Vigor Index (RVI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability ( higher and lower timeframes also) Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: RVI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher t
FREE
Sc MTF Volume MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Volume indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Volume Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Volume. Volume Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the l
FREE
Sc MTF Relative Vigor Index RVI MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicatori
Highly configurable Relative Vigor Index (RVI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: RVI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for RVI. RVI Bar Shift: yo
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione