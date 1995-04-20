SFT Fibo Smart Pivot

The SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicator is a powerful trading tool based on the Fibonacci Golden Ratio, designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the forex market.

This indicator has the ability to pinpoint significant price levels that can serve as entry and exit points for trades. It enables traders to analyze the market more effectively and make well-informed decisions.

The indicator uses the Fibonacci Golden Ratio to accurately determine support and resistance levels. These levels hold special importance for traders and often act as reference points for decision-making.

SFT Fibo Smart Pivot calculates multiple support and resistance levels, allowing traders to see a range of potential price levels that may influence price movement.

The indicator can be used on various timeframes, from M1 to D1, making it a versatile tool suitable for traders with different trading styles.

The indicator requires no additional settings and automatically plots levels, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels.

Key Features:

  • Fibonacci Golden Ratio-Based: The indicator is built upon the Fibonacci Golden Ratio.
  • Overbought and Oversold Levels: It indicates overbought and oversold levels.
  • Suited for Market and Pending Orders: It's suitable for both market and pending order trading.
  • No Additional Configuration Needed: The indicator does not require additional configuration.
  • Trend and Counter-Trend Trading: It's suitable for both trend-following and counter-trend trading, including breakout and pullback strategies.
  • Applicable to Various Assets: It's suitable for trading currencies, metals, options, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.
  • Binary Options Compatible: It can be used for binary options trading.
  • Manual Trading and EA Development: It's suitable for manual trading and for developing trading robots (expert advisors).
  • Use with Other Indicators: For more precise entry and signal confirmation, it can be used in conjunction with other technical indicators.

Trading Recommendations:

  • Support and Resistance: Use the support and resistance levels identified by the indicator as the basis for your trading decisions. When the price approaches a support level, it can signal opening a long position, and when it approaches a resistance level, it can signal opening a short position.

  • Confirmation with Other Tools: To enhance the accuracy of your entries and exits, consider combining the SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicator with other technical indicators or trading strategies.

  • Proven Compatibility: It has shown compatibility with SFT Scalper Arrow and SFT Stable Swing indicators.

  • Risk Management: Always set stop-loss and take-profit levels to effectively manage risks and protect your capital.

  • Demo Account Practice: Before starting real trading with the SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicator, it's advisable to practice on a demo account to become familiar with its operation and develop your own trading strategy.

There are other trading possibilities, and in the course of trading, you can develop the most comfortable tactics for you.


Wishing you stable and profitable trading!

Thank you for using our software.

If you like it, please share it with your friends.

To stay updated on the release of new useful trading programs, add us to your friends: SURE FOREX TRADING


