Multi Symbol Trend Indicator MT5
- Indicatori
- Marco Engstermann
- Versione: 1.0
Multi-Symbol Trend Indicator for MT5
The "Multi-Symbol Trend Indicator" for MT5is a customizable dashboard tool that monitors trends across multiple symbols (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD) using MACD, ADX, and RSI for direction, strength, and confirmation.
It classifies trends as bullish, bearish, or sideways, draws colored trend lines on the chart, displays daily high/low with Fibonacci retracements, detects points of interest (POIs) via swing highs/lows, and sends alerts/notifications for changes or reminders.
It's especially helpful if you cannot check the chart live on your PC, as it keeps you informed via mobile or email when trends change.
Ideal for traders needing real-time multi-asset oversight with visual and audible cues.
Indicator Settings
Specify a comma-separated list of symbols to monitor
(e.g., "XAUUSD,EURUSD") and an optional suffix like XAUUSDc
Indicator Periods:
Adjust period settings.
Thresholds and Confirmations:
Set ADX threshold.
POI Settings:
Enable Point of Interest in the chart.
Alerts and Notifications:
Toggle pop-up alerts, mobile/email notifications,
Dashboard Settings:
Enable/Disable dashboard
Position of dashboard in the chart.
Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance calculated using historical data does not guarantee future results, and trading involves risk of loss. Always test the product in a demo account, combine it with appropriate risk management, and consult a professional advisor if necessary. The developer assumes no liability for any trading decisions made based on this tool. Translations are available via MQL5 tools for global accessibility.