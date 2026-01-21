Multi Symbol Trend Indicator MT5

Multi-Symbol Trend Indicator for MT5



The "Multi-Symbol Trend Indicator" for MT5is a customizable dashboard tool that monitors trends across multiple symbols (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD) using MACD, ADX, and RSI for direction, strength, and confirmation.

It classifies trends as bullish, bearish, or sideways, draws colored trend lines on the chart, displays daily high/low with Fibonacci retracements, detects points of interest (POIs) via swing highs/lows, and sends alerts/notifications for changes or reminders.

It's especially helpful if you cannot check the chart live on your PC, as it keeps you informed via mobile or email when trends change.

Ideal for traders needing real-time multi-asset oversight with visual and audible cues.

Detailed description in the first comment.



