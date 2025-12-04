Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 4 dicembre 2025
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power – for MetaTrader 5
The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator is a powerful visual tool that displays real-time buying and selling pressure across nine different timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) plus an aggregated Main Trend summary — all in a clean, compact row at the bottom of a separate indicator window.
Core Concept
The indicator calculates volume-weighted buying vs. selling pressure over a user-defined period (default 14 bars) using a proven candle-by-candle volume distribution method:
- When price closes above the open → more volume is attributed to buyers
- When price closes below the open → more volume is attributed to sellers
- Volume is proportionally distributed according to the distance from open to high/low within the candle range
This results in a highly responsive Buy % (0–100%) and complementary Sell % for each timeframe.
Trend Strength Signals (with color coding)
|Buy % / Sell %
|Signal Displayed
|Meaning
|Color
|≥ 70%
|Trend change soon
|Extreme reading – possible reversal ahead
|Gold
|≥ 65% Buy
|Trend Max UP
|Very strong bullish momentum
|PaleGreen
|≥ 62% Buy
|Trend: Strong Buy
|Strong bullish trend
|Lime
|≥ 55% Buy
|Trend: Buy
|Clear bullish bias
|YellowGreen
|< 55%
|Neutral
|No clear direction
|Gray
|≥ 55% Sell
|Trend: Sell
|Clear bearish bias
|DarkOrange
|≥ 62% Sell
|Trend: Strong Sell
|Strong bearish trend
|Crimson
|≥ 65% Sell
|Trend Max Down
|Very strong bearish momentum
|Salmon
The same logic is applied to the Main Trend row, which shows the average Buy/Sell percentage across all enabled timeframes.
Key Features
- Fully customizable visibility for each timeframe
- Automatic horizontal spacing that adapts to chart window width
- Adjustable refresh rate (from every tick to hourly)
- Smart text color adaptation (black/white) based on background
- Optional alerts, push notifications, and email when the Main Trend signal changes
- Clean, easy-to-read layout with separate rows for: Timeframe → Signal → Buy % → Sell %
Ideal For
- Multi-timeframe traders who want instant confluence overview
- Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders
- Anyone using volume-based or price-action strategies
A single glance tells you whether the short-term, medium-term, and long-term forces are aligned — or diverging — giving you a significant edge in timing entries and exits.
Multi Timeframe Buy/Sell Power - Settings Summary
📍 Position & Layout
Horizontal/Vertical Position - Manual placement from chart edges (0-100%)
AutoPosition - Auto-center at bottom (recommended)
ColumnSpacing - Space between timeframe columns
YOffset values - Vertical spacing between rows
🎨 Display & Colors
VolumePeriod - Bars analyzed (14-30 optimal)
FontSize/FontFace - Text appearance
LabelsOnTop - Keep labels visible over price bars
Color settings - Customize signal colors
⏰ Timeframes
Toggle individual timeframes (M1 to MN1)
⚙️ System
RefreshRate - Update frequency (tick to 1 hour)
Alerts/Notifications/Email - Alert options for trend changes
Risk Warning:
Trading financial markets involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Trend Dot Indicator MT5 is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Use at your own risk; the developer assumes no liability for any losses incurred.