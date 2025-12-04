Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power – for MetaTrader 5

The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator is a powerful visual tool that displays real-time buying and selling pressure across nine different timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) plus an aggregated Main Trend summary — all in a clean, compact row at the bottom of a separate indicator window.

Core Concept

The indicator calculates volume-weighted buying vs. selling pressure over a user-defined period (default 14 bars) using a proven candle-by-candle volume distribution method:

When price closes above the open → more volume is attributed to buyers

When price closes below the open → more volume is attributed to sellers

Volume is proportionally distributed according to the distance from open to high/low within the candle range

This results in a highly responsive Buy % (0–100%) and complementary Sell % for each timeframe.

Trend Strength Signals (with color coding)

Buy % / Sell % Signal Displayed Meaning Color ≥ 70% Trend change soon Extreme reading – possible reversal ahead Gold ≥ 65% Buy Trend Max UP Very strong bullish momentum PaleGreen ≥ 62% Buy Trend: Strong Buy Strong bullish trend Lime ≥ 55% Buy Trend: Buy Clear bullish bias YellowGreen < 55% Neutral No clear direction Gray ≥ 55% Sell Trend: Sell Clear bearish bias DarkOrange ≥ 62% Sell Trend: Strong Sell Strong bearish trend Crimson ≥ 65% Sell Trend Max Down Very strong bearish momentum Salmon

The same logic is applied to the Main Trend row, which shows the average Buy/Sell percentage across all enabled timeframes.

Key Features

Fully customizable visibility for each timeframe

Automatic horizontal spacing that adapts to chart window width

Adjustable refresh rate (from every tick to hourly)

Smart text color adaptation (black/white) based on background

Optional alerts, push notifications, and email when the Main Trend signal changes

signal changes Clean, easy-to-read layout with separate rows for: Timeframe → Signal → Buy % → Sell %

Ideal For

Multi-timeframe traders who want instant confluence overview

Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

Anyone using volume-based or price-action strategies

A single glance tells you whether the short-term, medium-term, and long-term forces are aligned — or diverging — giving you a significant edge in timing entries and exits.





Multi Timeframe Buy/Sell Power - Settings Summary 📍 Position & Layout Horizontal/Vertical Position - Manual placement from chart edges (0-100%) AutoPosition - Auto-center at bottom (recommended) ColumnSpacing - Space between timeframe columns YOffset values - Vertical spacing between rows 🎨 Display & Colors VolumePeriod - Bars analyzed (14-30 optimal) FontSize/FontFace - Text appearance LabelsOnTop - Keep labels visible over price bars Color settings - Customize signal colors ⏰ Timeframes Toggle individual timeframes (M1 to MN1) ⚙️ System RefreshRate - Update frequency (tick to 1 hour) Alerts/Notifications/Email - Alert options for trend changes



