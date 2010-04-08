Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio.

The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of

TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity.

Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to trade to stay within your risk limit.


Key Features

  • TradingView Style Visuals: Drag-and-drop interactive lines for Entry, Target, and Stop Loss. The chart creates clear Green (Profit) and Red (Loss) zones.

  • Automatic Lot Size Calculator: Forget Excel sheets. Input your risk (e.g., $100), and the tool displays the exact Lot Size you need for that specific setup in real-time.

  • Smart Pips & Points Detection: 

           - Forex: Automatically calculates 5-digit pairs as Pips (e.g., 10.5 pips).
           - Indices/Gold: Automatically treats 2-digit instruments as Points (e.g., 25.50 pts), perfect for DAX, NASDAQ, or XAUUSD.

  • Real-Time Data: Displays Risk/Reward Ratio, Distance (Pips/Points), and Monetary Value ($ Profit / $ Loss) directly on the chart.

  • Clean & Customizable: Buttons for "Long", "Short", and "Clear". All colors, font sizes, and default risk amounts are fully customizable.

How to Use

  1. Add to Chart: Drag the indicator onto any chart.

  2. Set Risk: In the settings, define your Risk Amount ($) (e.g., 50.0 for $50 risk).

  3. Draw: Click the Long (Button) or Short (Button) on the screen.

  4. Adjust:

  • Drag the Middle Line to set your Entry.

  • Drag the Outer Lines to set your TP and SL.

  • Read the "Lots" label to know your position size instantly.


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159487?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#

    Input Parameters

    • Risk Amount ($): The amount of money you are willing to risk on the trade (used to calculate Lot Size).

    • Profit Color / Loss Color: Customize the colors of the visual zones.

    • Text Color / Font Size: Adjust the text style to fit your chart background.




    Auto Stop Loss MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
    Auto Stop Loss
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
    Fast Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
    The Super Manager
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
    Price Alert Line Indicator MT4
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Indicatori
    Never miss a price breakout again with the   Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the   Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment:   A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or d
    Fast Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
    The Super Manager MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
    Magic Keyboard MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
    Close Partial MT5
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Utilità
    Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
    Price Alert Line Indicator
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Indicatori
    Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
    Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
    Nabil Oukhouma
    Indicatori
    Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
