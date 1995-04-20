Fair Value Gap FVG MT4

A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value. This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers.

How it works

Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly.

Price gap

This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap

Price correction

The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as if by a magnet, to correct the imbalance

Price continuation

Once the gap is filled, the price will often continue moving in the same direction as before.