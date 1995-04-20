Fair Value Gap FVG MT4
- Indicateurs
- George Njau Ngugi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value. This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers.
- Price imbalanceWhen there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly.
Why it's important
-FVGs are a valuable tool for traders because they can help predict price movements.
-Traders can use FVGs to identify when to buy or sell.
-FVGs can be caused by major news events, such as interest rate increases, political news, or natural disasters.