BoS ChoCh Indicatorr
- Indicatori
- George Njau Ngugi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
This MQL5 indicator, named BoS_ChoCh_Indicator, detects Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (ChoCh) in trading charts. It identifies pivot highs and lows using a user-defined period (default 5), monitors price breakouts above highs or below lows, classifies them as bullish/bearish BoS or ChoCh based on the prevailing trend, draws colored lines and labels on the chart for visualization, and populates buffers with signals, structure levels, and trend direction (1 for up, -1 for down) for integration with Expert Advisors (EAs).