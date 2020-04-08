Inapoli Levels COP Op Xop SXOP

If you're familiar with COP, OP, and XOP levels, this indicator is definitely worth considering. There's no need to manually plot the ABC levels, as the indicator automatically calculates and displays the OP projection levels for you, updating regularly as the price changes.


This is an essential indicator for your trading toolkit. Please if you are unsual on how to use this indicator feel fell to ask me for help and i can assist you where i can.


Happy trading!


