TP projection levels

This indicator outlines take profit (TP) stations derived from the Dinapoli ABC price projections. The key levels identified include COP (the critical operation point) designated as TP1, OP (the optimal point) marked as TP3, and SXOP (the secondary operation point) noted as TP4.


This indicator proves to be especially beneficial for traders entering positions without clearly defined exit points. The Dinapoli levels provide precise price projections that highlight where the market is most likely to move, making these levels crucial for establishing take profit zones.


By utilizing this indicator, traders can set realistic and strategically defined exit targets based on proven price action levels, thereby increasing their chances of successful trade outcomes. Many users have found that the results are not only valid but that the markets tend to consistently reach these identified take profit levels.


I encourage you to experiment with the indicator yourself and observe the effectiveness of its projections.


Happy Trading!

