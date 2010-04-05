VolStop

The VolStop Adaptive Volatility-Based Trailing Stop Indicator for MT5

VolStop is a precision volatility-stop indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want to stay in winning trades longer and exit with discipline. Instead of fixed pips or moving averages, VolStop dynamically tracks price action with ATR-based bands, automatically adapting to market turbulence.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Volatility Stops – Calculates a dynamic trailing stop using ATR and a user-set multiplier to match changing market conditions.

  • Auto Trend Color Coding – Line colors shift instantly (green for bullish, purple for bearish, gray for neutral) so you can spot regime changes at a glance.

  • Flexible Inputs – Adjust Period, Source Price, and Multiplier to fine-tune sensitivity and fit your trading style.

  • Clean Chart Integration – Draws a single, clear stop line on your chart, with efficient buffer use for smooth performance.

Ideal Use Cases

  • Trend following: trail stops intelligently as a position grows.

  • Swing trading: identify and ride medium-term moves.

  • Day trading: react quickly when volatility spikes.

Whether you’re protecting profits or tightening risk, VolStop keeps your exit strategy sharp and automatic—no second guessing, no lag.


NOTE: This indicator simply provides a reference point for stop placement. it does not automatically trail your trades. Use it as a discretionary suggestion for stop placement.

This indicator can be used in conjunction with my other free indicator: The Double TMA With Reversal Bands

You can also use this indicator as a posible entry signal into changing trends.

Please kindly leave an honest review, or leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns.






Prodotti consigliati
Advanced trend builder
Valery Rode
3 (1)
Indicatori
Advanced Trend Builder is a trend indicator using the original calculation algorithm. ATB can be used on any data and timeframe. My recommendation use for calculation numbers 4 - 16 - 64 - 256 and so on ..., but this is only recommendation. The middle of the trend wave is a special place where market behavior is different, when developed ATB was main idea to find the middle of the wave trend. Input parameters: Bars will be used for calculation - number of bars used for a trend line calculation.
FREE
Moving Average Retracement Boundaries
Siyabonga Sandile Khanyile
Indicatori
Indicator details The Moving Average Retracement Boundaries(M.A.R.B) shows the average retracement level above or below the given moving average.It shows the first upper boundary (which is the average retracement above the moving average ),the second upper boundary (which is double the first upper boundary),the first lower boundary (which is the average retracement below the moving average) and the second lower boundary (which is double the first lower boundary). How to use it 1.It can be used
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicatori
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
Haven Average Daily Range
Maksim Tarutin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Haven Average Daily Range è un indicatore potente e flessibile che calcola e visualizza il range medio giornaliero (ADR), fornendo ai trader uno strumento indispensabile per valutare la volatilità e i potenziali movimenti di prezzo giornalieri. Con l'ultimo aggiornamento, l'indicatore è diventato ancora più funzionale, aggiungendo la capacità di analizzare i dati storici direttamente sul grafico! Scopri i miei altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche Principali: Livelli ADR Storici: Visualizza i l
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicatori
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
AdaptiveBollingerBandsMt5
Francis Dube
3 (1)
Indicatori
Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator (BB) is similar to envelopes. The only difference is that the bands of Envelopes are plotted a fixed distance (%) away from the moving average, while the Bollinger Bands are plotted a certain number of standard deviations away from it. Standard deviation is a measure of volatility, therefore Bollinger Bands adjust themselves to the market conditions. When the markets become more volatile, the bands widen and they contract during less volatile periods. This ada
FREE
TrendView
Rafael Grecco
Indicatori
TrendView — Clear Trend Visualization for Confident Trading TrendView is a free trend indicator designed to give traders a clean and reliable view of market direction. It displays clear trendlines in three colors, making it easy to identify bullish, bearish, and neutral phases without cluttering the chart with unnecessary elements. Whether you are monitoring long-term market structure or short-term price action, TrendView helps you keep your focus on the bigger picture. For traders who also w
FREE
Timeframe two in one
Andrey Kolesnik
Indicatori
The indicator displays candlesticks of a given senior timeframe, on smaller timeframes TF_Bar - selection of the senior timeframe, based on which candlesticks on the current one will be displayed.; Number_of_Bars - the maximum number of bars up to which the indicator will be calculated.; Color_Up - color display of bullish candlesticks; Color_Down - color display of bearish candlesticks; Widht_lines - the thickness of the indicator lines. Other useful free and paid products can be viewed
FREE
MACD With SL TP Reading
Maris Zujevs
Indicatori
Unlock Consistent Results with the MACD Indicator Across Multiple Markets Experience the power of our advanced MACD indicator, designed to deliver reliable buy and sell signals on a wide range of trading pairs and timeframes. Whether you trade forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, our indicator adapts seamlessly to your strategy. Multi-Chart Compatibility: The MACD indicator works effortlessly across various currency pairs, stocks, and assets, providing clear entry and exit signals on every chart.
FREE
ATR Moving Average
David Gitau Gakunga
5 (1)
Indicatori
ATR Moving Average draws a moving average of the standard Average True Range( ATR ) in the same window. Settings Name Description ATR period Set Price per iod for ATR calculation ATR level Set ATR value for thresholding( only whole number, ignore leading zeros e.g. 0.00089 = 89 ) MA Period Set moving Average Period MA Method Set moving average method( Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted ) MA Shift Set moving average shift Enable Alerts ? Generate Alert when ATR crosses Moving
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Indicatori
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
ATR Trailing Stop TSL Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
ATR Trailing Stop TSL Indicator MT5 The ATR Trailing Stop Indicator (ATR TSL) is a practical tool used for position management and risk control in MetaTrader 5. This indicator calculates the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically and continuously draw stop-loss levels on the chart. The stop-loss lines adapt in real time based on market volatility, offering reliable zones for managing risk. Green lines are displayed above the price, indicating suitable stop levels for short positions, while red
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicatori
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
Heikin Ashi Moving Average
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
5 (3)
Indicatori
You get a professional moving average indicator with multiple calculation methods available, including exponential, linear, smoothed and linear weighted approaches. The indicator is designed to work on smoothed Heikin Ashi candles, which are included in the 'Examples' folder of Meta Trader 5. By applying this tool, traders can significantly reduce unwanted market noise.
FREE
AZ simple trading sessions
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Attention - the indicator was initially developed for trading futures and the nuances of the Sunday session. This modification does not take into account the Sunday premarket, but is strictly tied to the time on the chart for correct operation on the spot market. Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator ha
FREE
TransitX1
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
Indicatori
TransitX1 indicator is very useful, with unlimited signals and works on all the timeframes and all the piers. TransitX1 draws two trend lines very short trendlines (+/-20 bars) which can be considered as support and resistance. The support is in red trendline and the resistance is in green trendline. TransitX1 gives buying and selling signals, with only 3 being previous signals and the 4th one being the current signal. Buying signals are in green arrows and are always on the support trendline an
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicatori
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day
Igor Vishnevskii
Indicatori
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arbitrary audio
FREE
TTM Squeeze MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (2)
Indicatori
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optional
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicatori
Haven Volume Profile è un indicatore multifunzionale per l'analisi del profilo di volume che aiuta a identificare i livelli di prezzo chiave basati sulla distribuzione del volume di scambi. È stato progettato per i trader professionisti che desiderano comprendere meglio il mercato e identificare i punti di ingresso e di uscita cruciali per le loro operazioni. Altri prodotti ->  QUI Caratteristiche principali: Calcolo del Point of Control (POC) - il livello con la massima attività commerciale, ut
FREE
FVG Indicator
Daniel Moises Pimentel Flores
Indicatori
This indicator identifies and highlights market inefficiencies, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVG), on price charts. Using a custom algorithm, the indicator detects these areas of imbalance where the price moves sharply, creating potential trading opportunities. Indicator Parameters: Bullish FVG Color (clrBlue) : Color used to highlight bullish inefficiencies. The default value is blue. Bearish FVG Color (clrRed) : Color used to highlight bearish inefficiencies. The default value is red. Bullish FVG
FREE
MACalcAuto MT5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
As you know, the main invariable indicator of all traders is the moving average; it is used in some way in most strategies. It is also obvious that this indicator is capable of showing good entries in every local area. For which it usually needs to be optimized or just visually adjusted. This development is intended for automatic optimization of the indicator. Once placed on the chart, the indicator will automatically re-optimize itself with the specified period ( PeriodReOptimization ) and dis
PFKBreakOut
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
This indicator displays breakouts on Point-And-Figure-like or Kagi-like custom symbol charts, generated by special expert advisers, such as PointFigureKagiCharts . This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with time-invariant bars which are multiples of a predefined box size). It makes no sense to apply it to other charts. The breakouts in up or down direction are marked by arrows. The breakout price is found at crossing of one of imaginary lines of
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore Heiken Ashi MT5 Migliora la tua analisi di mercato con l'indicatore Heiken Ashi MT5. Questo potente strumento trasforma i dati di prezzo standard in candele più fluide e orientate al trend, facilitando l'identificazione delle tendenze di mercato e dei potenziali punti di inversione. Caratteristiche principali: Chiara identificazione dei trend: Distingui visivamente i trend rialzisti e ribassisti attraverso diversi colori delle candele. Riduzione del rumore: Filtra le fluttuazioni di
FREE
HMA Color with Alerts MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.74 (53)
Indicatori
Hull Moving Average (HMA) is well-deservedly popular among traders because of the effective averaging of market noise and a relatively small delay. The current MetaTrader 5 version changes its color when the movement direction changes. Sound and text signals are available. It also supports sending email and push messages. It is possible to trigger a signal on the current incomplete bar, although such a signal may be canceled before completion if conditions are no longer appropriate. One of the p
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5  The BOS-CHOCH market structure shift detector is an advanced tool designed for traders who analyze internal price movements on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform . This indicator leverages sophisticated algorithms to cater specifically to traders following ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money trading methods . It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) and marks them on the chart with clearly labeled annotations. A
FREE
HiperCube DonChain
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicatori
Benvenuti a HiperCube DonChian Codice sconto del 20% su Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Questo indicatore fornisce informazioni molto utili sul prezzo, mostrando quando il prezzo probabilmente salirà o scenderà. Caratteristiche: Indicatore nelle finestre principali Personalizza i colori delle tue candele Personalizza il periodo dell'indicatore Imposta Off Imposta i parametri Come interpretare: Trend rialzista: se alcune candele salgono dalla banda superiore, significa che è possibile che si s
FREE
Didi Index Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Didi Index Indicator MT5 The   Didi Index Indicator MT5   operates with two dynamic oscillating curves (green and yellow) that highlight shifts in market momentum. Alongside these, a central baseline (the middle line) acts as a balance point, guiding interpretation. The relationship between the two oscillating lines and their distance from the equilibrium line forms the basis for spotting potential trading opportunities. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Didi
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicatori
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff mt5 è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazioni e un bonus personale!   I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato.    IMPOSTAZIONI
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Entry Sniper – Dashboard ATR Multi-Timeframe per Scalping e Swing Trading sull’Oro Gold Entry Sniper è un indicatore avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che offre segnali di acquisto/vendita precisi per XAUUSD e altri strumenti, basato sulla logica ATR Trailing Stop e l' analisi multi-timeframe . Caratteristiche e Vantaggi Analisi Multi-Timeframe – Visualizza trend su M1, M5, M15 in un'unica dashboard. Trailing Stop Basato su ATR – Stop dinamici che si adattano alla volatilità. Dashboard Professional
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Canale Trading Tools su MQL5 : unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Questo indicatore traccia zone di rilevamento del breakout, denominate “Smart Breakout Channels”, basate sul movimento dei prezzi normalizzato per la volatilità. Queste zone sono visualizzate come box dinamici con overlay di volume. Lo strumento rileva range temporanei di ac
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Altri dall’autore
Double TMA with Reversal Bands Signals Edition
Clayton Prickett
Indicatori
Double TMA with Bands – Signals Edition v3.1 Analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5 combining two Triangular Moving Averages (TMA) with ATR-based reversal zones to help identify trend direction and potential turning points. Includes optional Heikin Ashi visualization, multiple signal types, and flexible alerting. Note from Developer This is the Signals Edition of Double TMA with Bands. It provides on-chart arrows, alerts, and push notifications. Support is available via product comments and MQL5
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.5 (10)
Indicatori
Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
Long Haul EA
Clayton Prickett
Experts
This EA is optimized for the USDJPY pair on the M15 timeframe. The Long Haul EA boasts a consistent 90%+ WIN RATE!!! Ride the long moves – without the long nights. LongHaul EA is a fully-automated trend-following expert advisor that opens one to ten smart, low-maintenance positions * per symbol and lets them run, using adaptive ATR trailing and a rigorous draw-down circuit-breaker to keep risk in check. Built for Swing traders who’d rather catch the multi-day wave than scalp the chop. CORE CON
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione