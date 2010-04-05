Force VADX
- Indicatori
- Clayton Prickett
- Versione: 1.16
Force VADX Indicator
Force VADX is an advanced, multi-factor indicator that fuses volume-adjusted trend strength, normalized force index, and adaptive directional signals. Designed for modern traders, it pinpoints high-confidence buy and sell zones, offering a robust technical foundation for both discretionary and automated trading.
Use this indicator in conjuntion with other tools for confirmation and confluene. This indicator is not intended to be a complete trading system but rather a tool to help you make better informed trading decisions.
Core Features
- Combines Volume-Adjusted ADX (VADX), classic ADX, Plus/Minus DI, and a normalized Force Index.
- Real-time buy/sell signals.
- Flexible trend and entry filters, including DI crossing, dominance, and rising conditions.
- Signal de-duplication with adjustable cooldown to prevent trade spamming.
- Arrows plotted directly on price chart, with complete buffer access in the subwindow.
- Designed for scalping, swing, and multi-timeframe applications.
Technical Highlights
- Adjustable periods for ADX, volume EMA, and Force Index smoothing and clamping.
- Comprehensive signal filters for both buy and sell conditions, with user-defined thresholds.
- Fully customizable arrow display (code, color, style, Y-offset).
- Exposes all internal calculations for integration and backtesting.
- Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.
Parameters & Customization
- ADX, VADX, DI and Force Index periods and thresholds are all user-configurable.
- Supports multiple DI filter modes: cross, dominance, combined, or cross-within-N bars.
- Signal shift and minimum bars between signals to suit any trading style.
- Full debug and verbose modes for insight into indicator operations.
Usage Notes
- Attach Force VADX to any chart and timeframe.
- All outputs are available as buffers for use with your EAs and custom scripts.
- Requires the standard ADX indicator (built-in to MetaTrader 5).
Support & Updates
- This indicator is periodically maintained and updated based on user feedback.
- Contact the developer for support, feature requests, or bug reports.