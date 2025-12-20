NUCLEAR EA – Precision Breakout Trading System

NUCLEAR EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, stability, and strict risk control. Built with prop-firm rules in mind, this EA focuses on high-quality breakout and fake-breakout setups while fully avoiding dangerous strategies.

What NUCLEAR EA Does NOT Use

No Martingale

No Hedging

No Grid

No Risky Recovery Logic

Every trade is independent, controlled, and calculated.





Core Trading Logic

Smart breakout detection on the 15-minute timeframe

Optional reverse breakout for fake breakout scenarios

Multi-bar confirmation to reduce false signals

Trades only when market conditions meet strict volatility and spread rules

Advanced Risk Management (Prop Firm Ready)

Fixed or automatic lot sizing based on account risk

Adjustable risk per trade (%)

Built-in maximum daily loss protection

Daily profit cap to stop trading after target is reached

Spread and slippage filters to avoid bad executions

Trade Management Features

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

Smart Trailing Stop with step control

Break-Even protection with extra profit lock

One trade per setup using a unique magic number

Recommended Settings Parameter Recommendation Notes Broker Account Low-Spread ECN / RAW Ensures fast execution, minimal slippage, and tighter spreads. Account Type Zero / ECN / RAW Strongly recommended for best performance and accuracy. Trading Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Performs best on high-liquidity instruments. Timeframe M15 (15 Minutes) Optimal balance between precision and breakout responsiveness.

Note: I'm using Exness Zero Account



Ideal For