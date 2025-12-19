Binance Quotes Downloader
- Utilità
- Vladimir Mametov
- Versione: 2.20
- Attivazioni: 15
MQL5 script for downloading historical data from Binance to MetaTrader 5. Creates custom symbols with multiple timeframe support and incremental updates.
Functionality:
-
Downloads data from Binance API (spot and futures markets)
-
Creates and manages custom MT5 symbols
-
Supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 timeframes
-
Implements incremental updates with intelligent data management
-
Configures 24/7 trading sessions for cryptocurrency symbols
Input Parameters:
Main Configuration:
-
SymbolName_: Custom symbol name in MT5 (e.g., "BTCUSDfm")
-
BinanceSymbol: Symbol identifier on Binance (e.g., "BTCUSDT")
-
UseFuturesData: true for futures data, false for spot data
-
UseIncrementalUpdate: true for delta updates, false for full reload
Timeframe Selection:
Boolean flags for each timeframe: DownloadM1, DownloadM5, DownloadM15, DownloadM30, DownloadH1, DownloadH4, DownloadD1, DownloadW1, DownloadMN1
Data Volume Settings:
Number of historical bars per timeframe: BarsM1, BarsM5, BarsM15, BarsM30, BarsH1, BarsH4, BarsD1, BarsW1, BarsMN1
API Configuration (Optional):
-
UseApiKeys: Enable for increased rate limits
-
ApiKey/SecretKey: Binance API credentials
Supported Binance Symbols: BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, BNBUSDT, ADAUSDT, SOLUSDT, XRPUSDT, DOTUSDT, DOGEUSDT, AVAXUSDT, MATICUSDT (same symbols for perpetual futures)
Operation:
-
Initialization: Creates custom symbol with 24/7 trading configuration
-
Data Download: Fetches data from Binance API in reverse chronological order (older timeframes first)
-
Processing: Parses JSON response and converts to MQL5 format
-
Update: Updates custom symbol with downloaded data
-
Activation: Adds symbol to Market Watch and opens chart window
Update Logic:
-
Incremental Mode: Downloads only new data after last known timestamp
-
Last Bar Management: Overwrites recent bars to ensure data completeness and prevent gaps
-
Error Handling: Automatic retry on API rate limits (429 errors) with exponential backoff
Monitoring: All operations log to Experts tab showing download progress, timeframe status, error messages, and final statistics.
Usage:
-
First run: Set UseIncrementalUpdate = false for complete dataset
-
Subsequent runs: Enable incremental updates for efficiency
-
Adjust bar counts based on analysis requirements
-
Monitor Experts tab for operational status and potential issues