Local Trade Clone MT5

Copy trades locally between MetaTrader terminals with a simple interface and professional risk controls. Use it to mirror trades across accounts, brokers, and platforms in any MT4/MT5 combination.

Designed for reliability: supports trade updates such as breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and more.

User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version

Important notes

Local Trade Copier MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo, please use the User Guide + Demo link above.

To copy to MT4, you will need to purchase the MT4 version separately.

Core features

  • Copy across any combination: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5
  • Easy setup with a clean GUI
  • Copy between unlimited accounts and terminals
  • Copy from one or more sender accounts to multiple receiver accounts
  • Works with real and demo accounts in any combination, across brokers
  • Copies manual trades and automated strategy trades
  • Supports copying of breakeven, trailing stop, partial closes, and trade modifications
  • Prop-firm friendly settings including risk controls and filters

Risk management

  • Risk by percent, lot multiplier, or fixed lots
  • Max daily loss (% or $) to close trades and stop copying when reached
  • Max loss based on equity or balance
  • Daily profit target ($) to secure positions and then stop copying
  • Max profit based on equity or balance
  • Max loss per symbol to stop copying a symbol after reaching a defined loss
  • Auto symbol mapping with full customisation, save/load support, and auto-loading

Copier filters

  • Filter by magic number, symbol, and comment
  • Choose to copy or filter market, limit, and stop orders
  • Choose to copy or filter SL, TP, partials, modifications, and closures
  • Limit how many trades to copy at once (global and per-symbol)
  • Ignore trades with no SL and/or no TP
  • Reverse trades (useful for hedging workflows)
  • Time and day filters (copy only when you want)
