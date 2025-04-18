EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier

5
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier

Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5!


The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here for testing before purchase.


Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay.

Key Features:

  • Universal Compatibility - Works with almost all signal formats
  • Multi-Channel & Multi-MT5 Support - Copy signals from multiple Telegram channels to multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously.
  • Lightning-Fast Execution - Minimal latency, ensuring you never miss a trade.

Easy Setup & Requirements:

  • One-Time Setup - Attach the EA to just one chart per channel (supports multi-pair copying).
  • Windows Only - Compatible with Windows 8/10/11 & Windows Server 2012 R2 or higher (No Windows 7 or lower).
  • VPS-Friendly - Optimized for running 24/7 on supported Windows servers.

NB: This EA must be run along with the Windows EchoTrade Telegram Copier application which you can get here

Please ensure to run this application on your computer to confirm compatibility before purchasing the EA


Read the full Setup Guide here

MT5 version here

Why Choose EchoTrade?

  • No Manual Trading - Eliminate errors and delays.
  • Flexible & Scalable - Perfect for signal providers, copiers, and prop challenge traders.

Automate Your Trading Today—Let EchoTrade Handle the Rest!


Recensioni 1
Tradops2
110
Tradops2 2025.07.08 09:27 
 

I had a few teething problems setting it up but basically it does exactly as it says it does takes the orders from Telegram as a written set is the stop loss sets the take profit. If this is what you’re after this software is what you need the other main plus is Vincent provided immediate excellent back up when I couldn’t get it to work so so far so good yet to test it over a long period of time, but I definitely would recommend his program.

