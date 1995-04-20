Volunacci mt4

Volonacci Indicator
It is an indicator that combines Fibonacci and volume to determine the price direction
This indicator helps you identify Fibonacci angles according to the strategy

The Volonacci indicator is indeed an interesting combination of Fibonacci levels and volume. This indicator uses Fibonacci tools to identify potential support and resistance levels, and enhances this by using volume to confirm the strength behind the price action.


MT5 Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131167


