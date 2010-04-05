Tansanit
|This is my own developed EA "Tansanit"
- The basic idea behind it is trading the Fibonacci Retracements.
- It trades currency pairs only, except JPY-pairs.
- My personal profit-goal: 10% per month. More is possible, but it comes with risks of course. Max DD should not exceed 50%. You can chose to cut all positions when a DD exceeds a certain amount.
- No AI, neural network, ChatGPT is used
- The EA is adopting to each symbol automatically. There is no input needed from your side.
- You will get a proper risk management:
- restriction in amount of parallel used currencies
- max lot-size related to initial lotsize
- Swap-Filter is included
- recovery function if the grid is getting too high.
- Full Account-Stop-Loss if we have to cut losses
- The EA uses a grid and martingale system to gain profit. Martingale is nothing bad if you know how to use it. Please look at my backtests or do your own. Of course, overtading is still possible, but we don't do this. So a proper risk management is as important as a close observation of the EAs work. Please keep this in mind. Profits are in hand but we have to work for it as well. There is no set-and-forget-robot. I suggest you set a Stopp-Loss of 50% for the whole account.
- Budget: because we use martingale, at least 15.000 cash per 0.01 is mandatory! Lower budget might burn the account!
- Broker: In order not to spend 15k, please use a cent account first. So 150 real cash is needed. This sounds better, right?
Over the time the compound interest is our friend.
If you need an advise for a cent-account-broker please let me know.
- Also a VPS is needed. If you need an advise here as well, get in touch with me!
| Link to accounts
- Live: no account yet
|Setup
- Symbols: AUD | CAD | CHF | EUR | GBP | USD are allowed. I try to find good parameters for JPY as well - please be patient.
- This is a multi currency EA. So please open one chart per timeframe and load the set-file to each corresponding chart.
- Timeframe: H1 and H4.
- MagicNumber: for every TF a special MN is necessary. Otherwise the EAs will mix up trades!
- most parameters are self-explanatory. So I focus only on specific topics
|OVERRIDE: lower gridrising from ticket no ...
|Normal way of operating is to extend the lot-size every level. With this parameter you can set a ticket number from which on the grid rises not every ticket. Please see the next parameter
|OVERRIDE: gridrising every ... ticket
|This is to set in combination with the parameter before. Every which interval you want to rise the grid?
|max. Lot (lotmultiplier from initial lot)
| max lot-size is based on the initial lot.
example:
initial lot = 0.01 | multiplier = 100 | max lot = 1
initial lot = 0.56 | multiplier = 100 | max lot = 56
|Martingale Type
| - from initial lot: (multiplier = 1.4)
>> lotsize = initial lot x (multiplier ^ (open trades+1))
- from last ticket: (multiplier = 1.4)
>> 0.10 --> 0.14 --> 0.2 --> 0.28
Without rescue situations both types work the same way. In case of rescue situations the first one rises the grid slower.
|Pipstep for curr=1.0
| Lets assume the symbol has a value of 1, the grid distance will be at least 100.
if the value is 1.10, the grid distance will be at least 110.
|Your investment in this product
- cost of the EA: $200 + mql-costs
- deposit: $1000
- ROI: $1000 x 10% profit per month x 3 months = $1331.
- So if you buy the EA, your ROI will be < 3 months!
- After 9 months you get back the cost of the EA and your initial deposit. From now on it is more or less "risk-free".
|Disclaimer
- I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. Someone using my name is a Scammer!
- If you have purchased this EA anywhere besides MQL5, it is a fake version. It will not work like the real version and you will neither receive updates nor support.
- There is no refund after your purchase. Please keep this in mind.
- Grid and Martingale have the chance of huge drawdowns. Be aware of it and set the risk to your appetite! The only person who is responsible for your wins and losses is you.