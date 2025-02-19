Devises / JOE
JOE: St. Joe Company (The)
50.57 USD 1.66 (3.18%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de JOE a changé de -3.18% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 50.55 et à un maximum de 52.36.
Suivez la dynamique St. Joe Company (The). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
50.55 52.36
Range Annuel
40.19 60.36
- Clôture Précédente
- 52.23
- Ouverture
- 52.36
- Bid
- 50.57
- Ask
- 50.87
- Plus Bas
- 50.55
- Plus Haut
- 52.36
- Volume
- 301
- Changement quotidien
- -3.18%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.04%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 6.96%
- Changement Annuel
- -12.96%
20 septembre, samedi