Valute / JOE
JOE: St. Joe Company (The)
50.57 USD 1.66 (3.18%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JOE ha avuto una variazione del -3.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.55 e ad un massimo di 52.36.
Segui le dinamiche di St. Joe Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.55 52.36
Intervallo Annuale
40.19 60.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.23
- Apertura
- 52.36
- Bid
- 50.57
- Ask
- 50.87
- Minimo
- 50.55
- Massimo
- 52.36
- Volume
- 301
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.96%
20 settembre, sabato