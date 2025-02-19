Currencies / JOE
JOE: St. Joe Company (The)
51.68 USD 0.44 (0.84%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JOE exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.66 and at a high of 52.09.
Follow St. Joe Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JOE News
Daily Range
51.66 52.09
Year Range
40.19 60.36
- Previous Close
- 52.12
- Open
- 51.75
- Bid
- 51.68
- Ask
- 51.98
- Low
- 51.66
- High
- 52.09
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- 3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.31%
- Year Change
- -11.05%
