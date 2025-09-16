КотировкиРазделы
XRPUSD
XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar

3.0208 USD 0.0213 (0.70%)
Сектор: Криптовалюта Базовая: Ripple Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Стоимость XRPUSD за сегодня изменилась на -0.70%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 3.0000 USD, а максимальная — 3.0575 USD.

Следите за динамикой цен на Рипл (Ripple) против Доллара США. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Рипл (Ripple) в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
3.0000 3.0575
Годовой диапазон
0.4789 3.6612
Предыдущее закрытие
3.0421
Open
3.0421
Bid
3.0208
Ask
3.0238
Low
3.0000
High
3.0575
Объем
39.130 K
Дневное изменение
-0.70%
Месячное изменение
7.72%
6-месячное изменение
45.13%
Годовое изменение
386.36%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
1.307 млн
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.429 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
1.312 млн
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.362 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
-8.5%
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
3.4%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.