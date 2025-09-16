Kenko Trend Trader Felix Kenechi Onodu Эксперты

This is the EA version of the Kenko Trend Indicator mt5. It follows the trend on all instruments and trading pairs according to my improved step and ladder technique. INTRODUCTION For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals. If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose. But renko char