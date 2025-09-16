Валюты / XRPUSD
XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar
3.0208 USD 0.0213 (0.70%)
Сектор: Криптовалюта Базовая: Ripple Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Стоимость XRPUSD за сегодня изменилась на -0.70%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 3.0000 USD, а максимальная — 3.0575 USD.
Следите за динамикой цен на Рипл (Ripple) против Доллара США. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Рипл (Ripple) в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости XRPUSD
XRPUSD на Форуме Сообщества
Дневной диапазон
3.0000 3.0575
Годовой диапазон
0.4789 3.6612
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 3.0421
- Open
- 3.0421
- Bid
- 3.0208
- Ask
- 3.0238
- Low
- 3.0000
- High
- 3.0575
- Объем
- 39.130 K
- Дневное изменение
- -0.70%
- Месячное изменение
- 7.72%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 45.13%
- Годовое изменение
- 386.36%
