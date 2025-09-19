QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / XRPUSD
Tornare a Criptovalute

XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar

2.9837 USD 0.1118 (3.61%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Ripple Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di XRPUSD ha avuto una variazione del -3.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.9823 USD e ad un massimo di 3.0975 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Ripple vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Ripple sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XRPUSD News

XRPUSD on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per XRPUSD

Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MT5 The Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a technical analysis tool based on harmonic structures and designed with asymmetrical Fibonacci ratios. This indicator accurately identifies key points—X, A, B, C, and D—and marks significant potential reversal zones on the chart using red and gray lines for clear visual guidance. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Classic Cypher Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4  | A
FREE
Banana Binary MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicatori
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
Kenko Trend Trader
Felix Kenechi Onodu
Experts
This is the EA version of the Kenko Trend Indicator mt5. It follows the trend on all instruments and trading pairs according to my improved step and ladder technique. INTRODUCTION For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals.   If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose.   But   renko char
Banana Binary Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicatori
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this
Kenko Trend Trader mt4
Felix Kenechi Onodu
Experts
This is the EA version of the Kenko Trend Indicator mt4. It follows the trend on all instruments and trading pairs according to   my improved step and ladder technique. INTRODUCTION For anyone studying forex charts, the aim is to identify trends, and spot reversals.   If you have years of experience it may be easy, but most of us need something to make the trend apparent. If you're familiar with the popular renko charting method, you know that it was developed for this purpose.   But   renko ch
RippleBullRunWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
RippleBullRunwizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XRP/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.9823 3.0975
Intervallo Annuale
0.4789 3.6612
Chiusura Precedente
3.0955
Apertura
3.0955
Bid
2.9837
Ask
2.9867
Minimo
2.9823
Massimo
3.0975
Volume
77.738 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.61%
Variazione Mensile
6.40%
Variazione Semestrale
43.35%
Variazione Annuale
380.39%
21 settembre, domenica