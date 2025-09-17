Moedas / XRPUSD
XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar
3.0938 USD 0.0832 (2.76%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Ripple Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XRPUSD para hoje mudou para 2.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.0012 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 3.1393 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Ripple vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Ripple mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
XRPUSD Notícias
Faixa diária
3.0012 3.1393
Faixa anual
0.4789 3.6612
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.0106
- Open
- 3.0101
- Bid
- 3.0938
- Ask
- 3.0968
- Low
- 3.0012
- High
- 3.1393
- Volume
- 86.020 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 48.64%
- Mudança anual
- 398.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh