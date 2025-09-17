CotaçõesSeções
XRPUSD
XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar

3.0938 USD 0.0832 (2.76%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Ripple Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do XRPUSD para hoje mudou para 2.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.0012 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 3.1393 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Ripple vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Ripple mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

XRPUSD Notícias

XRPUSD on the Community Forum

Faixa diária
3.0012 3.1393
Faixa anual
0.4789 3.6612
Fechamento anterior
3.0106
Open
3.0101
Bid
3.0938
Ask
3.0968
Low
3.0012
High
3.1393
Volume
86.020 K
Mudança diária
2.76%
Mudança mensal
10.32%
Mudança de 6 meses
48.64%
Mudança anual
398.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh