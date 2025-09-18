통화 / XRPUSD
XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar
2.9837 USD 0.1118 (3.61%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: Ripple 수익 통화: US Dollar
XRPUSD 가격이 당일 -3.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 2.9823 USD와 고가 3.0975 USD로 거래되었습니다
리플 vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 리플 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.9823 3.0975
년간 변동
0.4789 3.6612
- 이전 종가
- 3.0955
- 시가
- 3.0955
- Bid
- 2.9837
- Ask
- 2.9867
- 저가
- 2.9823
- 고가
- 3.0975
- 볼륨
- 77.738 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.61%
- 월 변동
- 6.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 43.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 380.39%
