XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar

2.9837 USD 0.1118 (3.61%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: Ripple 수익 통화: US Dollar

XRPUSD 가격이 당일 -3.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 2.9823 USD와 고가 3.0975 USD로 거래되었습니다

리플 vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 리플 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
2.9823 3.0975
년간 변동
0.4789 3.6612
이전 종가
3.0955
시가
3.0955
Bid
2.9837
Ask
2.9867
저가
2.9823
고가
3.0975
볼륨
77.738 K
일일 변동
-3.61%
월 변동
6.40%
6개월 변동
43.35%
년간 변동율
380.39%
20 9월, 토요일