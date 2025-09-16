货币 / XRPUSD
XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar
3.0207 USD 0.0101 (0.34%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: Ripple 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XRPUSD价格已更改0.34%。当日，以低点3.0012 USD和高点3.0257 USD进行交易。
关注瑞波币vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去Ripple（瑞波币）价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
3.0012 3.0257
年范围
0.4789 3.6612
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.0106
- 开盘价
- 3.0101
- 卖价
- 3.0207
- 买价
- 3.0237
- 最低价
- 3.0012
- 最高价
- 3.0257
- 交易量
- 1.223 K
- 日变化
- 0.34%
- 月变化
- 7.72%
- 6个月变化
- 45.13%
- 年变化
- 386.35%
