XRPUSD: Ripple vs US Dollar

3.0403 USD 0.0552 (1.78%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Ripple 利益通貨: US Dollar

XRPUSDの価格は、本日-1.78%変化しました。日中は、3.0196USDの安値と3.0975USDの高値で取引されました。

リプルvs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、リプル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XRPUSD News

XRPUSD on the Community Forum

1日のレンジ
3.0196 3.0975
1年のレンジ
0.4789 3.6612
以前の終値
3.0955
始値
3.0955
買値
3.0403
買値
3.0433
安値
3.0196
高値
3.0975
出来高
35.537 K
1日の変化
-1.78%
1ヶ月の変化
8.42%
6ヶ月の変化
46.07%
1年の変化
389.50%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K