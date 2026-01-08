Auto Optimization on MT4
- Experts
- Svetlana Smolina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Auto Optimization is an automated market analysis and trading optimization system. Auto-optimization is based on hierarchical models of market trends for specified periods, candlestick patterns, and technical analysis indicators.
Auto-optimization models can be created for full period, such as in strategy tester for full selected period, or cyclically, at a specified interval, directly during trading on the chart. Cyclic optimization models are stored in memory, while full models are written to files located in publicly accessible terminal directories, such as: /Common/Files/AutoOpti/EURUSDH1.2025.01.01-2026.01.01 - this is an auto-optimization model for the EURUSD symbol, H1 timeframe, for the year 2025.
Auto-optimization models are unified and can be used by multiple terminals running in parallel on different accounts MT4 or MT5 platforms. The files of these models can be manually copied, archived, deleted, or transferred to other computers.
Auto-optimization parameters:
- Lots Size - Lot size
- Take Profit - Take Profit size
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss size
- Optimization Mode - Select from a list of full or cyclic auto-optimization modes
- Optimization Filter - Select filters, candlestick patterns, and technical analysis indicators
- Optimization Formula - Select from a list of standard formulas used for data processing
Sequence of actions when launching AutoOpti EA in the strategy tester:
- Select the AutoOpti EA in single-test mode, default parameters are acceptable
- Select tester settings - symbol, timeframe, interval, other settings, default settings are acceptable
- Run and wait at the end of the model formation test until the Stop button changes back to Start
- Restart the tester and check the optimization results based on the test results and report
Final optimization may require multiple runs. For example, if the tester lacks sufficient historical data and is gradually downloading it from the server during repeated runs, or if you are dissatisfied with the optimization results and need to re-run it with different parameter combinations.
You can also run cross-optimization, where auto-optimization files are created in the tester on the one platform, but used for trading on another. This can help compensate for the lack of historical data or with various combinations in the selection of parameters, prevent the well-known problem of over-optimization (fitting to history).