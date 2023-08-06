TPS Gold Scalper Ea

4.33

"TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision

Minimum Equity :- 1000 $

Trading Timeframes :- H1

Recommended pair :- XAUUSD


Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market.

Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is programmed to capitalize on lightning-fast price fluctuations in the gold market. Its aggressive scalping algorithm aims to swiftly extract profits from intraday price movements.

High-Risk Profile: This special edition of the TPS Gold Scalper EA is tailored for traders with a high-risk appetite. If you're ready to embrace bold trading strategies, this EA is your partner in pursuing significant gains.

Enhanced Trade Frequency: Unlock the potential for increased trade frequency, seizing numerous trading opportunities within short timeframes. Ideal for traders who prefer an action-packed trading environment.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: The EA dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on your predefined risk percentage, optimizing position sizes for each trade while managing overall risk exposure.

Integrated Risk Management: Take advantage of built-in risk management features, including stop loss and take profit levels. Safeguard your capital with strategic risk controls even in high-volatility scenarios.

Real-Time Monitoring: Stay in full control of your trading activities with real-time monitoring of trades, account balance, and equity. Track the EA's performance as it navigates the dynamic gold market.

Customizable Settings: Tailor the EA's settings to match your risk tolerance and trading preferences. Adjust parameters to align with your trading strategy, allowing for flexibility and customization.

Market-Tested Performance: The TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its performance and reliability in challenging market conditions.

Seize the opportunity to trade gold with a bold approach. Elevate your trading journey and embrace the excitement of high-risk trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Take charge of your gold trading destiny and embark on a path of potential high returns."


#forex  #sharemarket #trading

 

Disclaimer :-

My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of this Gold Scalper Ea. Please exercise caution and seek professional advice for personalized guidance. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future. #tradingpublicschool


Avis 57
Ariel Agnoletto
995
Ariel Agnoletto 2025.10.07 17:50 
 

Congratulations

kanoshy
31
kanoshy 2025.10.02 20:29 
 

It is a magnificent work. Really Genius work. many Thank to you Goswami.

70035078
24
70035078 2025.09.29 06:11 
 

Hi. This worked well until it didn't. It comes with a 100 pip TP and a 4000 pip SL. This is obviously not practical. Can someone assist me with better settings. Thanks.

Produits recommandés
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
The " CatchTheWave EASY " adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave EASY " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectiv
FREE
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Random DCA MT4
Benny Subarja
Experts
This Expert is using free indicator, please   BBMA.ex4.zip . This indicator use for exit strategy. Download and extract to folder mql4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, please use defaul
FREE
Nephila4
Tian Yu Li
4 (5)
Experts
this is a highly profitable semi-auto grid strategy. MT4 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: H1 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 1000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risk lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   semi-auto trading should be the best way to equilibrate profit and risk. this EA has integrated many useful options for user to con
FREE
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA est un système de trading automatique avancé basé sur les dernières recherches sur l'action des prix ! Ce conseiller expert « configurez et oubliez » gère tout le trading pour vous ! 20 Set_files disponibles ! Utilisez Set_files v25.12 dans la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser et tester l'EA. L'idée de trading est basée sur un modèle d'action des prix totalement inédit que j'ai découvert par moi-même ! ANTI SCALPING TRADER est un excellent investissement : il fon
Fixed SL TP Simple EA
Debashish Sahu
Experts
Fixed SL TP Simple EA use Breakout Strategy on Range  to enter into the trade. This is my first design for a fixed risk trading system. So profit gain will be not that great. Check out this new EA with better profit on fixed SL -  Trend Following Expert Advisor You will either make money on a trade or lose money on it. Be a man and simply move on to the nest trade setup. This EA DO NOT USE any kind of risky money management like (Martingale or Grid) system to recover your losses. The EA  us
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Rsi Pure Divergence
Alexander Chertnik
4.25 (8)
Experts
The EA trading Rsi Divergence strategy. EA uses Grid method. Minimum trading account for 1 pair :  100 $. Designated for trading all major forex pairs. Recommended timeframe : 4H / 1H / 30m / 15m developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   ", TGLColmex & IFCMarkets  platforms. user can run this EA on multiple charts simultaneously. user can use this EA as indicator only. notice: in the comment section there are settings sets for various charts and brokers. in any case, optimize
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (9)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
KZM buy and sell for all
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Works with all currency pairs and time frames. It can be applied to all brokers where the currency pair is swapped, but should be used with positive swaps because even if there is a pending order, we get a swap every day, which is definitely more than the bank interest. We only need to manage our capital sufficiently. In the case of a broker without swap, both buy and sell orders should be opened as this will reduce DD and increase profit at the same time because it will make profits both up and
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
3.5 (2)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Multiple Strategy Automator FREE
Stephen Davies
5 (1)
Experts
FREE EDITION! ~paid edition no longer available. may be updated and re-added in the future~ This expert advisor is used to automate one or more commonly used trading strategies. Currently available strategies: -Moving Average Crossover -MACD Cross over 0 line -MACD Cross over Signal - PAID EDITION ONLY -Moving Average Crossover with MACD Signal cross - PAID EDITION ONLY -Bollinger Band Cross - PAID EDITION ONLY -CCI Filter for each of the above strategies. - PAID EDITION ONLY -StochasticFilter
FREE
PriceA GOLD
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using common price action. Trade base on selected hour. Recommended for GOLD but it can be run and test for other instruments. Auto cutloss & counter trade if price action failed. Auto lot calculate after loss. (Trade that open by EA with same magic number). Lot calculate based on loss & target profit in ($). Able to set total counter trade. (Recommended 3x) Counter trade will be reset before next signal. NOTE: Can refer  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2057996 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2
Professor EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Experts
-   Real price is 1000$   - Limited Discount (It is now 299$) Welcome, Professor Expert opens   automatically   trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. After purchase, You can receive  Bitcoin Expert  or  Gold Trade Expert  for  Free ! Contact me for this  BONUS ! No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Strategy Tester is not covered critical news. The most popular forex markets is the EUR/USD pair, which connects two of the world's biggest economies. The euro and U.S. dollar (EUR/USD) major currenc
MHA Local Trade Copier
Mohammad Hanif Ansari
Experts
MHA Local Trade Copier It's an EA to copy trade from one MT4 account to another MT4 account. Also you can copy trades from single master account to multiple slave accounts. Only you should run master and slave accounts at same PC or VPS. Master account could use main password or investor password, but slave accounts needs to login by main password. Using this copier you can copy trades between different brokers with different symbol suffix. For example if broker of master account has EURUSDi
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
MT4 Scalping Machine V1
Settawut Chaydoungrudeeporn
Experts
I would like to share it with you to try. Users should know balance's risk management. You can customize the input values. LOT rS = It's at your risk. TP_PIPS = take pofit GRID_DISTANCE = Distance from the point of entry of the first order CLOSE_PROFIT (Profit Unrealized) = Suppose the total turnover of all buy orders is better than the set value. All will be closed. For example : You set CLOSE_PROFIT = 8 You have buy 5 orders. if Money (total sum) greather than 8 USD . The system will co
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
VJX Gold
Jhad
Experts
VJX GOLD MT4 VJX Gold is an Expert Advisor developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Price: 99$ -> 150$                 It is based on over  8 years of trading and development experience , with a focus on  long-term  consistency and adaptive market analysis. Key Strengths Proprietary algorithm focused on broader market trends Adaptive risk management to safeguard capital during volatility Smart trade execution logic designed for different market conditions Integrated performance dashboard directly
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Solo Sniper Pro mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
L'EA « SOLO SNIPER PRO » est un puissant système de scalping pour la plateforme MT4 ! Taux de gain élevé d'environ 90 % ! Gestion des risques par intérêts composés ! Ce produit original est proposé exclusivement sur ce site web MQL5. - Utilisez Set_file v25.17 dans la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser/tester l'EA version 25.17. - Les transactions sont très précises : environ 90 %. - Le système n'utilise aucune méthode dangereuse comme les grilles ou la martingale. Chaque ordre possède s
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Area51 On RSI
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3 (2)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 3 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, nécessite une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Golden Scalper PRO a été développé précisément pour intégrer
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) ouvre une position lorsque le marché commence à bouger pendant la session de New York (volume accru). De cette manière, l'élan est soutenu par le volume, et nous pouvons atteindre le Take Profit avec une forte probabilité instantanément. Signal (292%, 10% DD) :   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrée basée sur l'élan pendant la session de New York L'EA détecte l'élan caché via les FVG (Fair Value Gaps) sur des unités de temps inférieures. Lorsque l'élan est d
TPS Gold Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
1 (1)
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA - Your Ultimate Scalping Solution Introducing the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, your advanced and powerful tool for successful scalping in the forex market. Designed to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, TPS Gold Scalper Pro brings precision and efficiency to your trading strategy. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can help you achieve consistent profits through its innovative features and intelligent algorithms. Minimum
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Experts
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Plus de l'auteur
TPS Golden Cross EA
Gopal Goswami
4 (7)
Experts
Golden Cross EA is an automated trading solution designed to capitalize on the 'Golden Cross' pattern, a powerful bullish signal generated when a short-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. This expert advisor identifies and acts upon this favorable market condition, executing buy trades to potentially capture upward price momentum. The EA features customizable lot size, stop loss, and optional trailing stop functionality, enhancing trading flexibility and risk manageme
TPS Gold Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
1 (1)
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA - Your Ultimate Scalping Solution Introducing the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, your advanced and powerful tool for successful scalping in the forex market. Designed to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, TPS Gold Scalper Pro brings precision and efficiency to your trading strategy. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can help you achieve consistent profits through its innovative features and intelligent algorithms. Minimum
TPS Auto Tp Sl Tsl
Gopal Goswami
5 (1)
Utilitaires
#forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my content. Please exercise caution and seek
FREE
TPS Fibo Trendline Indicator
Gopal Goswami
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Recommended on M15 and higher timeframes Sends alerts and notifications when the zone is create Sends alerts and notifications if zones are retested You will see the trading zones and identify the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator marks the supply and demand zones. With this show you will now make profitable trades that will set the trends. Shows all support and resistance zones. Can work in all time zones. No need to mess with complicated settings, all settings are
FREE
TPS Trade Panel
Gopal Goswami
Utilitaires
"TPS Trade Panel: Your Gateway to Effortless Trading Introducing the TPS Trade Panel – the ultimate tool to streamline and enhance your trading experience across financial markets. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this feature-rich panel empowers you to execute trades swiftly and make informed decisions with ease. Efficient Order Execution: Execute trades across multiple financial instruments without the need to navigate through complex menus. With a few clicks, you can open, clo
FREE
TPS MT4 Trade Copier
Gopal Goswami
Utilitaires
Key Features: Trade Copy MT4 to MT4 . #forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my con
FREE
TPS Trend Line
Gopal Goswami
Utilitaires
#forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my content. Please exercise caution and seek
FREE
TPS SmartTrade Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
"TPS Smart Trade Pro EA is a sophisticated and versatile trading tool meticulously crafted to elevate your trading experience. This expert advisor offers a wide array of advanced features, including intelligent trade entry and exit strategies, dynamic lot sizing, adjustable stop loss and take profit levels, and the option to employ a trailing stop for optimal risk management. Designed by trading experts at Trading Public School, TPS Smart Trade Pro EA seamlessly integrates with your trading pl
TPS Zero Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Zero Scalper EA is a high-performance automated trading solution meticulously engineered to excel in rapid-paced market conditions. Built by the experts at Trading Public School, this EA is specifically designed for scalpers seeking precision and speed in their trading strategies. With TPS Zero Scalper EA, you gain access to a powerful algorithm that swiftly identifies micro-market trends and price differentials. The EA's lightning-fast execution and advanced risk management tools allow yo
TPS Bengal Tiger
Gopal Goswami
Experts
Introducing TPS Bengal Tiger EA: Unleash the Fierce Power of the Market Roar into the world of forex trading with the TPS Bengal Tiger EA, your ultimate companion for conquering the financial markets. Just like the majestic Bengal Tiger, this expert advisor is designed to prowl the trading landscape with precision and strength. Ferocious Performance: TPS Bengal Tiger EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with a predator's instinct, swiftly navigating the volatile forex terrain to seize profit o
TPS Manual Auto Trading Ea
Gopal Goswami
Utilitaires
"TPS Manual & Auto Trading EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner This is Plug on Play to enjoy Manual Trading Management , Mobile Trading :- install on vps after  Use this ea work with mobile . Take your trading experience to the next level with the TPS Manual & Auto Trading EA – the perfect blend of human expertise and automated precision. Seamless Transition: Seamlessly switch between manual and automated trading modes to match your preferred trading style and market conditions. Retain contro
TPS Gbp And Eur Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA: Unleash the Power of Precision Scalping Experience the cutting-edge of scalping technology with the TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA. This expert advisor is meticulously designed to capitalize on micro market movements in the GBP and EUR currency pairs, offering you unparalleled precision and profitability in your trading. Ultra-Fast Execution: The TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA operates with lightning speed, executing trades in the blink of an eye. Take advantage of r
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
TPS Pair Hedging EA
Gopal Goswami
Experts
Introducing the TPS Pair Hedging EA – Your Ultimate Solution for Precise Pair Trading Strategies! Are you seeking to navigate the intricate world of forex pair trading with finesse and efficiency? Look no further than the TPS Pair Hedging EA, your advanced trading companion designed to excel in dynamic market conditions. The TPS Pair Hedging EA empowers traders with a cutting-edge algorithm that seamlessly identifies and capitalizes on correlated movements within currency pairs. Through intellig
TPS AI Gold Scalper
Gopal Goswami
Experts
Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with TPS AI Gold Scalper Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Manual Lot Size Calculation Formula :- 1000 $ = 0.01 Lot   &   Increase Lot Size Each 2000$ = 0.01 ( As Per Flow Proper Risk Management Formula ) Disclaimer :- TPS AI Gold Scalper, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is ess
Filtrer:
Ariel Agnoletto
995
Ariel Agnoletto 2025.10.07 17:50 
 

Congratulations

Tomi Luv
627
Tomi Luv 2025.10.07 00:17 
 

On 3 of my brokers I found no joy on the back tester. Not sure what to try next if the back test is blowing up.

kanoshy
31
kanoshy 2025.10.02 20:29 
 

It is a magnificent work. Really Genius work. many Thank to you Goswami.

70035078
24
70035078 2025.09.29 06:11 
 

Hi. This worked well until it didn't. It comes with a 100 pip TP and a 4000 pip SL. This is obviously not practical. Can someone assist me with better settings. Thanks.

FBG
204
FBG 2025.09.02 03:13 
 

EA is good on M30 with proper money management.

Wu Shi
470
Wu Shi 2025.08.13 10:48 
 

很好，很强大。

Abiola Olawoyin
28
Abiola Olawoyin 2025.08.12 14:21 
 

This is indeed a great Gold scalper EA. I am currently using this on a £1000 demo account for over a week. Often left to trade 24hrs and has made a profit of about 12% with very low drawdown. Thank you very much for making it free.

Jean Pierre Bruneau
853
Jean Pierre Bruneau 2025.07.22 17:42 
 

Good EA.... Add a momentum indicator to detect reversals and follow a trend, and this EA will become a marvel... P.S. This is just a suggestion, not a criticism.

Tai Lee Foo
136
Tai Lee Foo 2025.06.03 07:15 
 

Great EA. Have been backtesting with great results. Strange though, when test with demo account, with 1K Standard account and the other with 10k cents account, the standard account seems to open more trades. The cents account often missed open trades even when both is running at the same time. Have adjusted the cents accounts lot size.

maegras
70
maegras 2025.05.28 07:19 
 

One of the Best EA tested. 1% daily with low risk. I'm using it from 9 months

ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.05.20 03:24 
 

TPS Gold is a very good EA, I fine tuned this time my xauusd m30 settings, now seems its works with profit . Big thanks to the developer !

Nick
60
Nick 2025.05.02 21:07 
 

Excellent scalper! Tested on XAUUSD H1 and it was super accurate, good profits, low DD

[Supprimé] 2025.04.15 02:02 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

[Supprimé] 2025.03.26 03:19 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

8518568 朱
19
8518568 朱 2025.03.11 16:54 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

121887704
587
121887704 2025.02.11 16:58 
 

interessante.. provatelo in demo

[Supprimé] 2025.02.05 09:41 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

fortestbotonly
36
fortestbotonly 2025.01.31 17:00 
 

ขอบคุณสำหรับ EA ดีดีแบบนี้ คุ้มค่ากับการเสียเงินเพื่อซื้อมันแน่นอน ฉันใช้งานจากประเทศไทย

AM Mulyono
67
AM Mulyono 2025.01.28 04:46 
 

It is good EA but have to be carefully to setup the starting lot, in some cases that gold very manipulative it can have high DD. but will end in good day

[Supprimé] 2025.01.15 19:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

123
Répondre à l'avis