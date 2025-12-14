RSI of OsMA Bands On Array

📘 Product Description: OsMA‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0

OsMA‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 fuses the Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) with RSI on array and overlays a dynamic band array to give traders a multi-layered view of momentum divergence, trend bias, and volatility compression. This hybrid design helps traders detect early shifts in momentum, confirm overbought/oversold zones, and frame breakout setups with precision.

🔍 Core Components

• OsMA Array of RSI on Array of Bollinger Bands

Measures the difference between MACD and its signal line, highlighting momentum divergence and trend acceleration.

• RSI on OsMA

Smooths the OsMA signal into a bounded oscillator, making threshold detection and band framing more intuitive.

• Bands Levels Array

Six deviation layers plus a central midline:

• 🔴 Upper Band → potential resistance zone

• 🟢 Middle Band → equilibrium line (trend bias)

• 🔵 Lower Band → potential support zone

• Additional dotted warning lines frame volatility compression and breakout zones.

🎯 Use Cases

• Detect OsMA‑driven momentum shifts with RSI confirmation

• Spot volatility compression across band layers before explosive moves

• Confirm overbought/oversold signals with band context

• Layer OsMA divergence with RSI and adaptive bands for high‑precision trade setups

🛠 Design Philosophy

• Explicit buffer mapping for OsMA, RSI, and band arrays

• Color separation for immediate visual audit

• Minimalist design for clarity in subwindows

• Debug mode for diagnostic output and audit transparency





🎛 User Input Controls for OsMA‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0

This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the OsMA calculation, RSI smoothing, and band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:





📊 OsMA Settings

• ⏱ FastEMA → Set the fast EMA period for MACD calculation

• ⏱ SlowEMA → Set the slow EMA period for MACD calculation

• ⏱ MACD_SMA → Set the signal line smoothing period

• 🎚 OsMA_Price → Choose the applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)





📈 RSI Settings

• ⏱ RSIPeriod → Define the lookback period for RSI calculation on the OsMA array

• 🎨 RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

• 📏 RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

• 🌈 RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)





📐 Band Levels Settings

• 📏 BandsPeriod → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

• ↔️ BandsShift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

• 📊 Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:

• BandDeviation1 (0.3535)

• BandDeviation2 (0.707)

• BandDeviation3 (1.0605)

• BandDeviation4 (1.414)

• BandDeviation5 (1.5907)

• BandDeviation6 (1.7675)

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, plus a middle line.





🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

• 🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band

• 🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line

• 🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band

• 🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Six dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts





🐾 Debug Settings

• 🐾 DebugMode → Toggle debug information printing (true/false)

• 📍 LastBarIndex → Choose whether to calculate on the current forming bar (0) or last closed bar (1)



