RSI of OsMA Bands On Array

📘 Product Description: OsMA‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0

OsMA‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0 fuses the Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) with RSI on array and overlays a dynamic band array to give traders a multi-layered view of momentum divergence, trend bias, and volatility compression. This hybrid design helps traders detect early shifts in momentum, confirm overbought/oversold zones, and frame breakout setups with precision.
🔍 Core Components
OsMA Array of RSI on Array of Bollinger Bands
Measures the difference between MACD and its signal line, highlighting momentum divergence and trend acceleration.
RSI on OsMA
Smooths the OsMA signal into a bounded oscillator, making threshold detection and band framing more intuitive.
Bands Levels Array
Six deviation layers plus a central midline:
🔴 Upper Band → potential resistance zone
🟢 Middle Band → equilibrium line (trend bias)
🔵 Lower Band → potential support zone
Additional dotted warning lines frame volatility compression and breakout zones.
🎯 Use Cases
Detect OsMA‑driven momentum shifts with RSI confirmation
Spot volatility compression across band layers before explosive moves
Confirm overbought/oversold signals with band context
Layer OsMA divergence with RSI and adaptive bands for high‑precision trade setups
🛠 Design Philosophy
Explicit buffer mapping for OsMA, RSI, and band arrays
Color separation for immediate visual audit
Minimalist design for clarity in subwindows
Debug mode for diagnostic output and audit transparency

🎛 User Input Controls for OsMA‑iRSI‑iBands 1.0
This indicator gives traders full flexibility to customize the OsMA calculation, RSI smoothing, and band levels. Buyers will have control over the following inputs:

📊 OsMA Settings
⏱ FastEMA → Set the fast EMA period for MACD calculation
⏱ SlowEMA → Set the slow EMA period for MACD calculation
⏱ MACD_SMA → Set the signal line smoothing period
🎚 OsMA_Price → Choose the applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

📈 RSI Settings
⏱ RSIPeriod → Define the lookback period for RSI calculation on the OsMA array
🎨 RSI Line Style → Solid or dotted line options
📏 RSI Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility
🌈 RSI Line Color → Select your preferred color (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Levels Settings
📏 BandsPeriod → Define the moving average period used for band calculations
↔️ BandsShift → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart
📊 Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs for upper/lower bands:
BandDeviation1 (0.3535)
BandDeviation2 (0.707)
BandDeviation3 (1.0605)
BandDeviation4 (1.414)
BandDeviation5 (1.5907)
BandDeviation6 (1.7675)
Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band line, plus a middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls
🔴 Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band
🟢 Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the central equilibrium line
🔵 Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band
🟠 Warning Lines (Upper & Lower) → Six dotted line styles with independent width and color controls for fine‑tuned visual alerts

🐾 Debug Settings
🐾 DebugMode → Toggle debug information printing (true/false)
📍 LastBarIndex → Choose whether to calculate on the current forming bar (0) or last closed bar (1)

