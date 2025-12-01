O3xau mt5 ea

// Trading

input string TradeSymbol = "XAUUSD"; // trading symbol

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TradeTimeframe = PERIOD_M1; // timeframe





// General order control

input bool EnableCloseAllSellOnBuy = false; // close sell positions when opening buy

input bool EnableOpenOrder = true; // allow opening new orders

input int Seconds = 30; // minimum interval between orders (s)

input double Lots = 0.01; // lot size per order





// Equity pullback protection

input bool EnableEquityPullbackRule = true; // enable equity pullback full-close

input double EquityPullbackThresholdUSD = 200.0; // drawdown USD from peak to trigger full-close

input bool EquityPullbackOnlyThisEA = true; // only close positions opened by this EA (MagicNumber)

input bool EquityPullbackRequireAboveInitial = true; // require current equity > initial equity to allow trigger





// Balance vs Balance+USD full-close rule

input bool EnableBalanceUsdRule = false; // enable rule: equity > balance + threshold

input double BalanceUsdThreshold = 5.0; // USD threshold for equity - balance

input int FloatingLossCountThreshold = 1; // number of floating-loss positions (>=) to trigger close

input bool CloseAllPositionsOnlyEA = true; // only close this EA's positions (true) or all (false)





// Order / trade settings

input int Deviation = 33; // allowed slippage (points)

input double TP_USDPer001 = 13.0; // initial TP target per 0.01 lot (USD)

input bool EnableInitialTP = true; // set TP on open

input int MagicNumber = 12346; // EA magic number

input double ProfitTargetUSD = 50.0; // per-position profit target (USD)

input bool CloseOtherMagics = false; // include other magics when closing for profit





// SAR settings

input bool EnableSAR = true; // enable SAR filter

input bool iSAR_Reverse = false; // reverse SAR open logic

input double SAR_Acceleration = 0.007; // SAR acceleration factor

input double SAR_Start = 0.076; // SAR start AF

input double SAR_Maximum = 0.2; // SAR max AF

input int SAR_SmoothBars = 1; // SAR smoothing bars





// Trailing / dynamic SL / spread compensation

input double TrailingStopUSDPer001 = 1.32; // trailing stop trigger USD per 0.01 lot

input bool TrailingStopOnlyThisMagic = true; // trailing only for this magic

input double TrailingBufferPips = 0.5; // trailing buffer (pips)

input double SpreadCompensationPer001 = 0.2; // spread compensation USD per 0.01 lot





// Dynamic SL tracking

input double DynamicSLRatio = 0.72; // dynamic SL tracking ratio

input bool EnableDynamicSL = true; // enable dynamic SL tracking

input double MinPriceRiseUSD = 1; // min price rise (USD) to adjust SL





// Stop loss

input bool EnableStopLoss = true; // enable stop loss rule

input double StopLossUSDPer001 = 50.0; // stop loss USD per 0.01 lot

input bool StopLossOnlyThisMagic = true; // stop loss applies only to this magic





// Floating loss protection TP

input bool EnableLossProtectionTP = true; // enable floating-loss protection TP

input double LossProtectionUSDPer001 = 3.3; // trigger USD per 0.01 lot for protection

input double ProtectionTPUSDPer001 = 3.3; // protection TP USD per 0.01 lot

input bool LossProtectionOnlyThisMagic = true; // protection only for this magic





// Account & risk management

input double MinBalance = 100.0; // minimum balance to allow opens

input double MinMarginLevel = 100.0; // minimum margin level (%) to allow opens

input bool EnableDynamicMaxOrders = true; // enable dynamic max positions calculation

input int BaseMaxOrders = 50; // base max positions reference

input double MarginSafetyFactor = 0.5; // safety factor for usable margin

input bool ShowRiskInfo = true; // show periodic risk info

input double MinOpenPriceDiffUSD = 0.3; // min price diff from prior close (USD) to allow open