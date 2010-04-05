Drakanis Expert

---------------------------------------------------------

    Drakanis Expert

    • Optimal Performance: Designed to work best with GOLD on the M30 timeframe.
    • Capital Requirements: Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included).

      • ---------------------------------------------------------
      This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here.

Indicators and Concepts

  1. Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE):

    • QQE is an enhanced version of the RSI that incorporates smoothing and volatility filters. It helps identify trend strength and potential reversals with reduced noise, providing clearer signals for market entries and exits.

  2. Momentum:

    • The Momentum indicator measures the rate of change of a security's price over a specified period. It helps identify the strength of price movements, signaling potential trend continuations or reversals. High momentum indicates strong price movements, while low momentum suggests weaker trends.

  3. Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA):

    • KAMA is an adaptive moving average that adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility. It reacts quickly to price changes while smoothing out noise, making it useful for identifying trend direction and potential reversal points.

  4. Supertrend:

    • The Supertrend indicator is used to identify the current market trend. It plots a line above or below the price, depending on the direction of the trend. A buy signal is generated when the price moves above the Supertrend line, and a sell signal is generated when the price moves below it.

  5. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD):

    • MACD is a momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security's price. It includes the MACD line, the signal line, and the histogram, helping to identify trend changes, buy and sell signals, and the strength of momentum.

Trade Style

  1. Open Stop Order with LWMA:

    • A stop order is placed based on the Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA). The LWMA gives more weight to recent price data, making it more responsive to current price movements. This ensures that entry orders are placed in line with recent market trends.

  2. Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) by Percentage:

    • TP and SL levels are set as fixed percentages from the entry price. This approach establishes clear exit points based on predetermined percentages, providing consistent risk and reward management.

  3. Trailing Stop by LowestInRange:

    • The trailing stop is set using the lowest price in a specified range (LowestInRange). This method adjusts the stop-loss level to follow the lowest price within a given range, allowing the trade to lock in profits while adapting to market movements.

  4. Move SL to Break Even (MoveSL2BE) with Add Pips using ATR Coefficient:

    • The stop-loss is moved to the break-even point (entry price) once the trade moves favorably. Additionally, a number of pips calculated using the ATR (Average True Range) coefficient are added to the break-even level. This approach helps secure some profit while minimizing risk, ensuring the trade is protected against potential reversals while capturing additional gains based on market volatility.

Example Workflow

  1. Entry Signal:

    • Place a stop order (buy or sell) based on the LWMA, ensuring the entry aligns with the recent market trend.

  2. Stop Loss and Take Profit:

    • Set the SL and TP levels as fixed percentages from the entry price. For example, an SL at 2% and a TP at 4% from the entry price.

  3. Move to Break Even:

    • Once the trade moves favorably (e.g., reaching a profit of 2% from the entry price), adjust the SL to the break-even point. Additionally, add a buffer (e.g., 0.5% of the ATR) to the break-even level to secure some profit.

  4. Trailing Stop:

    • Adjust the trailing stop based on the lowest price in the specified range. This method will allow the stop-loss to follow the lowest price within a given range, locking in profits as the price moves in favor of the trade.
































































Produits recommandés
Ethereal Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Ethereal Expert Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Be
SPD Envelopes Scalper
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator . The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measu
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Fenix cta
Jose Augusto Povoa Santana
Experts
Voici le texte traduit en français : --- **L'EA "FENIX CTA" est idéal pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping hautement configurable et automatisée, capable d'exécuter des opérations rapides avec une gestion efficace des risques.** L'EA "FENIX CTA" est recommandé exclusivement pour le trading sur les indices US30 et NAS100, et est livré avec un ensemble prêt à l'emploi ayant un taux de réussite supérieur à 92 %. Cela en fait une solution efficace pour les traders cherchan
Blackjack bot
Andrey Kozak
Experts
We have created an automatic robot based on our manual trading system. This system has been developed for a long time and now our traders manually trade on it. For our clients, we have written a bot that trades using this system.  The principle of the robot is to look for a sharp change in the price movement on the price chart and open an order at that moment. You specify the size of the trading lot yourself in the robot settings. You can also specify StopLoss and TakeProfit for each trade. By
Voodoo magic
Simone Anzalone
Experts
This expert is based on following the trend of a pair. the algorithm is completely automatic and manages the volumes independently . it is possible to change the level of risk in order to open positions with lower volumes. The Voodoo Magic expert works only on the days and times when the market is calmer and away from the opening and closing of the stock exchanges Great for those starting with a very low capital. recommended: time-frame : 15M pair : GBPJPY initial deposit : 250 USD Long Only
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
Un conseiller expert qui négocie à l'intersection de deux moyennes mobiles utilise la troisième moyenne mobile pour filtrer la direction actuelle de la tendance. Il a des paramètres d'entrée flexibles, mais en même temps simples. Résolution de problèmes ->   ICI   / Version MT5 ->   ICI   / Instruction   ->       ICI     Avantages: Configuration simple et intuitive Convient à tout type d'instrument et à tout délai Dispose de trois types de notifications Système enfichable de chevauchement du pr
The Zone
Zufri Al Pianur S E
5 (1)
Experts
The Zone EA is a Hedging EA using stop order. You can choose entry signal by manual/RSI/ADX/MA/BB or PowerTrend. EA can run any pair and any timeframe. Custom lot size are available to input for max 100 orders. If you dont use custom lot, just make custom lot size to be 0. Big balance or Cent account is recomended and broker with hedging allowed. Its best to get high rebate while you take your profit from position opened. Note: Avoid an important news because some broker will freeze their candl
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
ForexEagle
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Experts
ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
LimitGridEA Pro TestMode
Miss Sakunaa Kakhesuanworrasakul
Experts
LimitGridEA Pro – Smart & Clean Grid EA for Gold and Forex Trade confidently with a Buy/Sell Limit Grid System powered by technical filters, equity control, and a user-friendly interface. Key Features : Buy/Sell Limit Only – Structured order placement, no spamming, no chaos RSI + Bollinger Band Filters – Ensures entries happen only with clear technical signals Combined TP (per side) – Automatically closes all orders on each side when profit target is hit Average Price TP (opt
FREE
Golden Monk Pro
Juan Chacon
Experts
Golden Monk Pro       is the combination of indicators such as Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, Rsi, Momentum and Angles that together seek price direction through impulses in areas of important divergence. Matrix Golden Monk Pro   encapsulates many tools and resources in a 5*4 matrix to improve the level of success in each entry with a maximum of 4 simultaneous operations, optimizing capital management, this matrix can be displayed on the left side of your screen. Recommendations: Currency Pa
Advanced MACD EA
Radek Reznicek
Experts
Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is 
EA JetMA2Fx
Amin Rusli
Experts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxrZ02V4jns PARAMETERS EMA_1 = Periode MA 1 (Small MA period) EMA_2 = Periode MA 1 (Big MA period ) Start Trade : Hour Start Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging) Stop Trade : Hour Stop Trade (only for the first open, does not apply to averaging) TF : M5, Only Pair EURUSD Lots : Lots / volume orders / Start Lot Martingale  : True/ False Multiplier : Multiplier value of lot, You can use a small multiplier of 1.2 1.5 1.7 while Take Profit is
BB System EA
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Experts
SPECIAL PRICE  Great offers on all products. Great opportunities. BB System EA is the Expert created to work following the signals of the BB System Indicator.When there is a signal, the position opens and this can be repeated if the price goes against the trend. Its high profit percentage means that the repetitions are not many and the position is closed shortly. Sometimes it is good to use it or only Sell or Buy only depending on the trend. In case of an emergency I put a CLOSE ALL button to
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
Experts
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
MMMRSI for scalpers
Andre Tavares
Experts
RSI EA Revolutionize Your Trading with Our Cutting-Edge RSI E Expert Advisor Tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts? Our advanced Expert Advisor, powered by the robust RSI E indicator and equipped with a sophisticated trailing stop loss feature, offers a fully automated solution to your trading needs. Key Features: * Fully Automated Trading : Set it and forget it! Our EA executes trades based on precise signals generated by the RSI E indicator. * Advanced Risk Management : Protect yo
The Rise
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Rise:    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.                  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.  The Rise   is a expert advisor based in  the indicator    The Rise of Sky walker :  (  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44511 ) This system uses operations groups, which always beat the market You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very s
Octopus Super Trend Master
Cesar Castro Barbosa
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed to enter orders according to trend parameters of other TimeFrames, MACD and Moving Averages as well as the characteristics of each currency pair to assist in the decision to invest. It has the possibility to enter the market in the opposite direction of movement (reverse). Position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit, based on price..  Operation : You work with regular variable spread brokers and generally work best on the currency pairs below, so it i
Two MA Plus
Sumini
Experts
New Ea with indicator TWO MA PLUS. Open order BUY : If MA1 > MA2. Open order SELL : If MA1 < MA2. The advantages of EA TWO MA PLUS are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit, stop loss, profit target per day, and many more. Setting_Indicator TWO MA = Ma1_Period=14; Ma2_period=28; Ma_Mode=0; EA_indicators=TWO MA ; Hedging=false; ==> true/false Use_MaxSpread=true; MaxSpread=50; ==> Maximal Spread MaxLot=1; ==> Maximal lot Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can wo
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 549$ Prix ​​final : 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro est un système de trading unique sur le marché.  Il se concentre entièrement sur l'exploitation de la volatilité du marché Bitcoin en négociant les cassures des niveaux de support et de résistance. L'EA se concentre sur la sécurité
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
BeanStoch
Mohammed Ziyadh Abdool Karim
Experts
BeanStoch is an advanced, fully automated Expert developed to trade with EURUSD. Experts uses the Stochastic indicator as well as two Exponential Moving AVerages only for EURUSD on the 15M timeframe Experts showed stable results on EURUSD in the 2018-2021period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions. Working symbol EURUSD Working Timeframe: M15 Min deposit:  $ 100  Features: No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerou
Elasticity MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Elasticity     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market. The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. D
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
FusionBot
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
FusionBot : FusionBot is an advanced Forex trading algorithm designed for the EUR/USD 15-minute chart, combining the power of Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD, and Moving Averages. It identifies key market trends, momentum shifts, and price imbalances to execute high-probability trades. By leveraging these tools, FusionBot adapts dynamically to market conditions, ensuring precise entry and exit points . ...........
GoldenHawk Mt4
Van Thuan Le
Experts
GoldenHawk EA is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAU/USD). It combines multiple strategies, including Price Action and technical indicators such as Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Parabolic SAR, to support trend analysis and entry point identification. EA Setup Details  Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $200 Min leverage 1:100  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended
St MA
Ting Fung Ku
Experts
Trend Trading with signal based on Moving Average Indicator (Fast MA, Slow MA (in) and Slow MA (out)) Fast MA crossover Slow MA (in) to open order, and Fast MA crossover Slow MA (out) to close order Suggested to trade all 28 pairs currencies in combination of USD, EUR , AUD, CAD, CHF, GBP, NZD and JPY with  a same magic number , and use Take Profit by Magic No Recommended Timeframe: H1 Minimal recommended deposit: USD $1000 per 0.01 lot (28 pairs currencies) As Strategy Tester of MT4 cannot back
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Plus de l'auteur
Emberhaven Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Emberhaven Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Drakanis Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Drakanis Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M30 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . --------------------------------------------------------- Indicators and Concepts
Draconis Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Draconis Expert Working best with GOLD - M30 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . ------------------------------------------------------------ Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an advanced version of the Relative Strength Index
FREE
Astrilith Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Astrilith Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Momentum: Momentum measures the rate of change in prices over a specific period. It helps identify the strength of a trend and potential reversal points. High mo
Astrith Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Astrith Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R (Williams Percent Range): Williams %R is a momentum indicator that measures overbought and oversold levels in the market. It ranges from -100 to 0, wit
Elarion Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Elarion Expert Working best with GOLD - M30 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed of price movements and potential reversals.
Elymar Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Elymar Expert Working best with GOLD - M15 Require minimal 100$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC measures the percentage change in price over a specified period, indicating the speed of price movements. It helps identify momentum shift
Emberhaven Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
EmberHeaven Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts SuperTrend: SuperTrend is a trend-following indicator that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with a multiplier to set dynamic support and resistance levels.
Sylvaris Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Sylvaris Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that uses a smoothed RSI and additional volatility filt
Verdantreach Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Verdantreach Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that includes a smoothed RSI and volatility filters.
Zenithor Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Zenithor Expert Working best with GOLD - M5 Require minimal 100-200$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC is a momentum indicator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed and directi
Xeloria Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Xeloria Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100-300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R: Williams %R is a momentum oscillator that measures the closing price in relation to the highest high over a specific period. It ranges from -100 t
Ethereal Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Ethereal Expert Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Be
Verdantreach Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Verdantreach Expert Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . --------------------------------------------------------- Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that includes a smoothed RSI and volatility filter
Zenithor Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Zeithor Expert MT5 Working best with GOLD - M5 Require minimal 100-200$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Rate of Change (ROC): ROC is a momentum indicator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It helps identify the speed and dire
Xeloria Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Xeloria Expert MT5 Working best with GOLD - H1 Require minimal 100-300$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Williams %R: Williams %R is a momentum oscillator that measures the closing price in relation to the highest high over a specific period. It ranges from -10
Stygian Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Stygian Expert MT5 Optimal Performance: Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements: Minimum starting capital of $100-$200 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts Cu
Mauve Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Mauve Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M5 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts R
Immaculate Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Immaculate Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$200 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Ethereal Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Immaculate Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Eldoria Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Eldoria Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M30 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $300-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concept
Azurean Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Azurean Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M15 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concept
Astrilith Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------- Astrillith Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1imeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . ----------------------
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis