XAU TrendSeeker

XAU TrendSeeker – Advanced EMA-Based Gold Trading Bot

Overview
XAU TrendSeeker is an Exponential Moving Average (EMA)-based trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. This EA helps traders identify and follow strong market trends, ensuring high-probability trade entries and exits. Whether you focus on breakouts, pullbacks, or trend continuations, XAU TrendSeeker ensures that you are always trading in the right direction.

Key Features
EMA-Based Trend Detection: Uses fast and slow EMAs to determine strong market trends.
Gold-Focused Strategy: Optimized for XAU/USD trading on the H1 timeframe.
Smart Trade Execution: Places trades only in the direction of the confirmed trend.
Risk Management: Fully customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size settings.

Dynamic Trend Filtering: Filters out weak signals and avoids choppy market conditions.


How It Works
Identifies trend direction using EMA crossovers and price action confirmations.
Confirms momentum strength before entering a trade.
Trades only in the direction of the dominant trend, reducing false signals.

Manages positions with dynamic SL & TP settings to maintain an optimized risk-reward ratio.


Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

Asset: XAU/USD (Gold)

EMA Settings: Customizable fast and slow EMA parameters


Why Choose XAU TrendSeeker?
If you want to trade gold with precision, following market trends with confidence, XAU TrendSeeker is the ideal EA. It eliminates market noise, confirms trend strength, and ensures high-probability trade execution for consistent results.

Produits recommandés
Multi Indicator Reversal EA
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
1 (1)
Experts
Multi-Indicator Reversal EA v2.04 Overview An MT4 automated trading system that combines three technical indicators—RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ADX—for a counter-trend strategy. It runs on any timeframe and supports both traditional single-position trading and hedged trading. Specifications Platform: MT4 Recommended Pairs: Major FX pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1–MN1) Strategy Type: Counter-trend Position Management: Selectable Single Posit
FREE
PZ Bollinger Bands EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.75 (4)
Experts
This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Experts
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
Candle Cross DCR MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Description de l’Expert Advisor : Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR est un Expert Advisor entièrement automatisé pour MetaTrader 5. Il génère des signaux de trading précis lorsqu’une bougie franchit une moyenne mobile exponentielle (EMA), ce qui constitue un signal technique classique et puissant de retournement ou de continuation de tendance. Il peut aussi, en option, utiliser un filtre DCR composé de trois indicateurs (DeMarker, CCI et RSI) pour confirmer ou bloquer les entrées. Cet EA est ha
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Stochastic and Parabolic SAR
Dmitriy Epshteyn
Experts
Советник "Stochastic and Parabolic SAR" торгует по индикатору Stochastic Oscillator, используя фильтр в качестве индикатора Parabolic SAR, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки. Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
Toms Dollar Cost Averaging
Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor implements an RSI Mean Reversion strategy with a moving average filter for trade entries. The EA uses higher timeframe RSI conditions to detect potential buy or sell opportunities, confirmed by a lower timeframe moving average. The strategy includes risk management features like limiting the maximum number of open trades, controlling risk based on ADR, and closing trades when a predefined account profit percentage is reached. It also includes visualization tools such as a bre
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Experts
Cette évaluation environnementale se négocie en utilisant les croisements de moyennes mobiles. Il offre des paramètres entièrement personnalisables, des paramètres de gestion de position flexibles, ainsi que de nombreuses fonctionnalités utiles telles que des sessions de trading personnalisables et un mode martingale et martingale inverse. [ Guide d'installation | Guide de mise à jour | Dépannage | FAQ | Tous les produits ] Facile à utiliser et à superviser Paramètres de moyenne mobile entièreme
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Alwaysopen
Santi Quagliana
1 (1)
Experts
Questo Expert Advisor è un professionale EA il quale sarà sempre aperto. Userà diversi indicatori, tra cui il parabolic Sar. Attualmente è possibile fissare il numero di lotti (0.20 di defoult); Non usa Martingala, non usa grid o altri sistemi rischiosi. Provalo in demo. Ottimi risultati su tante coppie di scambi. Consiglio di non usarlo su leva altissima.
FREE
Forex Seeker
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Forex Seeker  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
Auto3M Lite MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
3.8 (5)
Experts
Stratégie d'échange avec les bandes de Bollinger et l'oscillateur stochastique Les bandes de Bollinger sont principalement utilisées pour suivre les tendances. Utilisation de la ligne principale stochastique et de la ligne de signal pour l'achat ou la vente d'un ordre en attente ouvert Le conseiller Auto3M Lite MT4 peut fonctionner sur un VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Caractéristique Pas de martingale Stop loss et take profit pour chaque position Arrêt de fuite Supprimer autom
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
MA Semi Automated EA
Tadanori Tsugaya
Experts
"The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
FREE
Adx rsi orion mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
ADX RSI Orion — Smart Trend Alignment Expert Advisor ADX RSI Orion is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that combines two of the most respected indicators in technical trading — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) — into one intelligent and adaptive trading system. Designed for traders who want clarity and automation, this EA identifies high-probability entries only when both momentum and trend strength agree, delivering smart, data-driven dec
FREE
Night Express
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
FREE
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.9 (10)
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
Greed Advisor
Vertex Investments LLC
4.75 (12)
Experts
Free version of Greed Advisor PRO . This is a flexible grid Expert Advisor, created specifically for greedy traders. Operation principle: set the desired daily profit, and the robot will attempt to achieve this result by any means possible. It uses the dangerous martingale principle to cope with drawdowns, because making the order chain profitable is the main purpose of the robot. Do not forget about the risks of martingale. In general, the EA is intended for those who understand why they need i
FREE
Root Diamond EA
Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
Experts
Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond Built-in configurations. 1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit. 2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short 3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend 4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement. All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income // --------- Configurable parameters -----
FREE
PTraderMAHigh
Christopher Louis Barry
4 (2)
Experts
A Moving Average (MA) Trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is an automated trading system designed to execute trades based on signals generated by one or multiple moving averages. Moving averages are a popular technical analysis tool used to smooth out price data and identify trends. Here's a description of how a Moving Average Trading EA typically operates: Moving Averages Used : The EA utilizes one or more moving averages to generate buy or sell signals. Common choices include t
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Experts
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.48 (25)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.93 (44)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1063)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.8 (5)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (32)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.79 (14)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (62)
Experts
1 copy left for  $249 Next price  -->  $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position m
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (93)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue dans le monde du trading d'or innovant et efficace avec GoldPro - un robot de trading avancé spécialement conçu pour vous aider à réussir sur le marché de l'or. Le conseiller utilise la technique de la moyenne, vous ne devez pas percevoir cela comme bon ou mauvais, mais comme une approche qui fonctionne sur le marché, en rejetant la croyance unipolaire selon laquelle une méthode est bonne et l'autre est mauvaise, elle existe et peut être appliquée avec succès, c'est un fait. Fiabili
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Experts
BB Scalping Expert est mon dernier chef-d'œuvre en matière de cassure, de scalping et de trading sans martingale pour l'or avec précision ! Ce système gère les cassures en combinant les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur zigzag. Plusieurs ordres en attente sont placés au plus haut et au plus bas des bandes de Bollinger. Lorsqu'il se déclenche, un stop suiveur suit le prix de cassure jusqu'à ce que les ordres soient stoppés. L'EA utilise l'indicateur zigzag pour un stop loss dynamique afin de pr
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.67 (3)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Smart EA
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (11)
Experts
Bitcoin Smart EA fonctionne avec l'indicateur unique MAFilling Trend. Il s'agit d'une stratégie très simple mais efficace et les paramètres uniques et flexibles rendent cet EA extrêmement polyvalent et vous aideront à créer des résultats optimaux pour vos transactions. Fonctionne très bien sur les crypto-monnaies ainsi que sur n'importe quelle devise et sur l'or sur une période de temps m15 ou m30. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés   ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'acha
Ryukai Scalper
Louai Habiche
2 (1)
Experts
Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper est un Expert Advisor automatisé conçu pour le trading de XAUUSD (Or) sur l’unité de temps M5. Il utilise un algorithme de scalping perfectionné combinant l’action du prix et des filtres de volatilité afin d’identifier les opportunités de trading à court terme sur le marché de l’or. Caractéristiques principales Optimisé pour l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M5. Logique de scalping basée sur le mouvement des prix et la volatilité. Gestion automatique du risque avec
Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4 (5)
Experts
Conseiller commercial universel sur les indicateurs personnalisés pour MetaTrader 4. Stratégie de constructeur. Écrivez le nom de votre indicateur avec Arrow et les tampons de signal, et nos échanges EA xCustomEA sur ces signaux. Vous pouvez également utiliser plusieurs de nos fonctions intégrées. Version pour MetaTrader 4 :   La   version   xCustomEA pour le terminal MetaTrader 5 La fonctionnalité du conseiller de trading universel Le xCustomEA duplique exactement tous les paramètres de notre
Plus de l'auteur
RSI Bullseye Gold
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
GoldVertex EA MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold Trading Bot Overview GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed for premium gold (XAU/USD) trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through smart order management and advanced market analysis. Inspired by the word "Vertex", meaning the highest point, GoldVertex EA is designed to help traders reach peak profitability with optimized tra
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
ICT Phantom Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
ICT Phantom Trader is a professional-grade trading algorithm that leverages Inner Circle Trader (ICT) Engulfing Patterns and institutional trading strategies. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on liquidity, order blocks, and price action confirmation. Previously priced at $100 per month , all my bots are now available for a limited-time promotion at just $ 36 per month. Features & Functionalities: ICT Engulfing Pattern Detection – Identifies high-probab
ScalpX 5M
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview ScalpX 5M is a high-speed scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It leverages precise candlestick patterns and momentum-based entries to capture quick price movements, ensuring fast trade execution and optimized profit-taking. This EA is perfect for traders looking for high-frequency, low-risk scalping in volatile market conditions. Key Features Ultra-Fast Scalping: Trades on the M5 timeframe to capture quick price swings. Candle-Based Strategy: Uses s
FVG Scalper Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview FVG Scalper Pro is a high-speed trading bot designed to exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with precision scalping strategies. This expert advisor detects market inefficiencies and executes fast, high-accuracy trades, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on volatile market conditions. It ensures optimized entries and exits while maintaining strict risk management for consistent performance. Key Features Fair Value Gap (FVG) Strategy: Detects and exploits market ine
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DualEdge FX – Bot Avancé pour le Trading de Tendance et de Rebond Présentation: DualEdge FX est un bot de trading professionnel conçu pour suivre les tendances du marché et identifier les points de retournement avec précision. Il permet aux traders de tirer parti des stratégies de suivi de tendance ainsi que du trading contre-tendance , en s'adaptant automatiquement aux conditions du marché. Principales caractéristiques: Mode Double Stratégie: Combine suivi de tendance et trading de retournemen
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
GoldVertex EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold & Forex Trading Bot Overview GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed specifically for premium gold (XAU/USD) and forex trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through advanced market analysis and smart order management. The name "Vertex" represents the highest point, symbolizing how GoldVertex EA helps traders reach peak profitabi
Divergence Sniper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Divergence Sniper – High-Precision MACD Divergence Trading Bot Overview Divergence Sniper is a high-precision automated trading bot designed for traders who capitalize on MACD divergence and price action patterns. It scans the market for hidden and regular divergences, combining them with key price action signals to generate accurate buy and sell opportunities. Key Features MACD Divergence Detection: Identifies both bullish and bearish MACD divergences. Price Action Confirmation: Detects major p
Smart Throwback Pro MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Smart Throwback Pro MT5   is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk. Features & Functionalities: Throwback & Pullback Strategy   – Captures retracements in trending m
SARXpert The Ultimate Double SAR Trading Bot
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
SARXpert is a professional forex trading bot utilizing a Double Parabolic SAR strategy to capture market trends and reversals with high precision. It is designed for traders who seek optimized entry and exit points for maximum profitability in both trending and ranging markets. Key Features: Double SAR Strategy: Uses two Parabolic SAR indicators for improved trend detection. Trend & Reversal Detection: Adapts intelligently to different market conditions. Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports F
Candle Beast EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Candle Beast EA is an advanced high-frequency scalping robot designed to capitalize on rapid price movements within a single candlestick. This expert advisor executes trades with lightning-fast precision, making it ideal for scalping strategies in both forex and commodities like XAU/USD (Gold). Key Features Single Candle Scalping: Focuses on quick trades based on the momentum of a single candle. Smart Entry & Exit: Uses AI-driven logic to maximize profit while minimizing losses. High
Breakout Hunter SR
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities. Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to impr
ZenScalp MultiWave
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
ZenScalp MultiWave is a multi-group scalping Expert Advisor built to harness fast market moves using a smart combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) high-low strategy. Designed for traders who prefer precision and control, this EA operates effectively on lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15 , capturing short-term price action across different market phases. Key Features: Multi-Group Trade Management : Opens and manages multiple scalping positions simultaneously using grouped logic. E
Trap Grid EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Trap Grid EA is an advanced trading bot designed for the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for trading multiple forex pairs such as EUR/USD, NZD/USD, and other major currencies. It can also be used for gold trading (XAU/USD), but due to gold’s volatility, manual adjustments are required for optimal performance. Key Features Fakeout & Breakout Detection: Identifies market traps and false breakouts to maximize profitability. Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes an advanced grid-based system to take advan
FREE
DynaGrid Diver EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DynaGrid Diver – Advanced Divergence & Grid Trading EA Overview DynaGrid Diver is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that combines divergence detection with a grid trading strategy to maximize profitability. It intelligently identifies market reversals using divergence signals while managing trades through a structured grid system, ensuring optimized entries and exits. This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, providing traders with stable and precise trade execution. Key Fea
FREE
Dynamic RSI Grid
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Dynamic RSI Grid – Intelligent Grid Trading with RSI Optimization Overview Dynamic RSI Grid is an advanced grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligently adjusts Take Profit (TP) levels based on RSI signals. This approach ensures optimized trade exits, reduced drawdowns, and enhanced profitability by aligning with real market momentum. Designed for traders seeking automated, precise, and adaptive trading, this EA dynamically modifies grid-based TP levels for maximum gains and controlled r
FREE
FX Hydra 13 MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
FREE
AuricDynamiX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
AuricDynamiX – Advanced Gold & Forex Trading Bot I have added the Indicator of this bot in comment section please check the comment section then install the demo version  Overview AuricDynamiX is a high-performance AI-driven trading bot designed specifically for gold (XAU/USD) and major forex pairs. Using dynamic strategy adaptation, this expert advisor identifies market momentum, trend shifts, and breakout opportunities to ensure precise trade execution while maintaining smart risk manageme
FREE
Smart Throwback Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Smart Throwback Pro is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk. Features & Functionalities: Throwback & Pullback Strategy – Captures retracements in trending markets.
FREE
CloudMaster EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview CloudMaster EA is a powerful, fully automated trading algorithm designed to maximize the potential of the Ichimoku Cloud strategy. This expert advisor is built for traders who seek precision, automation, and consistent profitability by utilizing Kumo Breakouts, Tenkan-Kijun Crossovers, and Chikou Span Confirmations to identify high-probability trade setups. EA Setup & Specifications Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 Settings: Default (Optimized for stability and profitability) Br
FREE
GridFortune
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
GridFortune is an AI-powered forex trading bot designed to execute grid trading strategies with a profit-first and last order closing mechanism. Unlike traditional grid-based EAs, GridFortune prioritizes profitable trades, ensuring controlled lot allocation and optimized risk management for consistent and sustainable growth across various currency pairs. The name "GridFortune" represents steady profit accumulation through intelligent grid-based trading, making it an ideal choice for traders lo
FREE
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
FREE
DoubleSAR X
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
DoubleSAR X – Advanced Trend-Following & Recovery Trading Bot Overview DoubleSAR X is a powerful trend-following and recovery-based Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the Double Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) strategy with the Martingale system to enhance trade execution. It detects trend reversals using a dual SAR strategy and applies martingale-based lot scaling for effective risk management. This EA ensures precise entries, controlled losses, and a smart recovery mechanism, making it a val
FREE
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
FX Hydra 13 Modes
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
FREE
Pro Grid Master
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview Pro Grid Master is a fully automated trading bot designed to maximize profits using an advanced grid strategy. It efficiently manages trades across multiple currency pairs, adapting to market conditions to ensure optimal entry and exit points. Important Note: If you want to test this bot, please ensure that in the settings, SL = 0 for proper functionality. Technical Specifications Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/NZD Timeframes: H1 Minimum Deposit: $500 Recommended Account Type:
FREE
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA , designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes . Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs . Key Features: 13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution H1 Timeframe Optimiz
FREE
Gold Blitz The Ultimate Gold Trading
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Gold Blitz is an advanced AI-driven trading bot designed for precision, speed, and profitability in gold trading. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms, it scans market trends, identifies high-probability trade setups, and executes them with maximum efficiency. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or holding positions, Gold Blitz is optimized for consistent performance with managed risk. Note :   Set MQLTEST to false in settings while testing or live  otherwise, results won't be accurate. Key Fe
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis