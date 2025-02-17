GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold & Forex Trading Bot





Overview

GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed specifically for premium gold (XAU/USD) and forex trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through advanced market analysis and smart order management.





The name "Vertex" represents the highest point, symbolizing how GoldVertex EA helps traders reach peak profitability with optimized trade closures, intelligent risk management, and seamless execution.





Key Features

Institutional-Grade Trading: Designed for high-capital traders seeking premium execution.

Precision-Driven Strategy: Ensures optimal trade entries and strategic order closures.

Gold & Forex Optimization: Works seamlessly on XAU/USD and major forex currency pairs.

Advanced Risk Management: Implements smart capital preservation and adaptive lot sizing.

AI-Backed Market Analysis: Utilizes real-time momentum, volatility, and trend detection.

Optimized for M15 & M5 Timeframes: Best suited for high-precision trading strategies.





Technical Information

Timeframe: M15, M5

Minimum Lot Size: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum Deposit: $25,000

Leverage: 1:10 – 1:500

Supported Account Types: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Standard, Premium, ECN

Supported Pairs: XAU/USD & Major Forex Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF)





Important Notice

This is a high-risk EA and requires proper risk management.

Settings for currency pairs are different from gold – ensure adjustments are made accordingly.



Why Choose GoldVertex EA?

The name "Vertex" signifies reaching the highest point—just as GoldVertex EA ensures your trading strategy achieves the highest level of efficiency and profitability. Whether you are trading gold or forex, this EA delivers precision-driven trade execution for serious investors.



