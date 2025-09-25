WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA

🚀 MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1
Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows).
This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA)—ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits.

⚙️ Key Features

  • RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries

  • Risk/Reward 1:2 by default

  • Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits

  • Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery

  • Daily profit target: closes all orders once the target is hit

  • Optional News Filter via WebRequest

  • Multi-symbol out of the box (e.g., AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD — fully adjustable)

  • MT4 for Windows only

📦 What you get

  • EA file (.ex4) ready to use

  • Seller support via “Message to Seller”

🔧 Quick Install (MT4 on Windows)

  1. Close MT4 (if open).

  2. Copy the EA file .ex4 to:
    File → Open Data Folder → MQL4 → Experts

  3. Restart MT4. In Navigator → Expert Advisors, drag WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.0 onto a chart.

  4. In the EA settings:

    • Common tab: check Allow automated trading.

    • Inputs tab: set your parameters (symbols, risk, TP/SL, etc.).

  5. Make sure the MT4 toolbar AutoTrading button is green.

🌐 Enable the News Filter (WebRequest)

To allow the EA to read the news calendar:

  1. MT4 → ToolsOptionsExpert Advisors.

  2. Tick “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”.

  3. Click “+” and add:
    https://ec.forexprostools.com/

  4. Click OK and re-attach the EA (or press AutoTrading off/on).

⚠️ Important Notice

Forex is highly volatile and risky. Profits and losses can both be significant.
Buy only if this product matches your risk profile and you understand Forex volatility.

💬 Need help?

After purchase, if you have any questions about installing or configuring the EA, contact us—we’ll be happy to help.

#MT4EA #ForexRobot #MetaTrader4 #AutomatedTrading #ExpertAdvisorMT4 #ForexEA #RSI_MA_EA #TrailingStopEA #LightMartingale #ForexAutomationWindows


