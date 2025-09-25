WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA

🚀 MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1

Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows).

This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA)—ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits.

⚙️ Key Features

RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries

Risk/Reward 1:2 by default

Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits

Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery

Daily profit target : closes all orders once the target is hit

Optional News Filter via WebRequest

Multi-symbol out of the box (e.g., AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD — fully adjustable)

MT4 for Windows only

📦 What you get

EA file (.ex4) ready to use

Seller support via “Message to Seller”

🔧 Quick Install (MT4 on Windows)

Close MT4 (if open). Copy the EA file .ex4 to:

File → Open Data Folder → MQL4 → Experts Restart MT4. In Navigator → Expert Advisors, drag WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.0 onto a chart. In the EA settings: Common tab: check Allow automated trading .

Inputs tab: set your parameters (symbols, risk, TP/SL, etc.). Make sure the MT4 toolbar AutoTrading button is green.

🌐 Enable the News Filter (WebRequest)

To allow the EA to read the news calendar:

MT4 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors. Tick “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Click “+” and add:

https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Click OK and re-attach the EA (or press AutoTrading off/on).

⚠️ Important Notice

Forex is highly volatile and risky. Profits and losses can both be significant.

Buy only if this product matches your risk profile and you understand Forex volatility.

💬 Need help?

After purchase, if you have any questions about installing or configuring the EA, contact us—we’ll be happy to help.

