Breakout Hunter SR
- Experts
- Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision.
Key Features
- Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities.
- Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to improve accuracy.
- Multi-Pair Compatibility: Works on any forex pair and XAU/USD (Gold).
- Optimized for Any Timeframe: Works across multiple timeframes, with H1 recommended for best results.
- Automated Trade Execution & Alerts: Ensures real-time trade execution and notifications.
- Ideal for Breakout & Trend Traders: Designed for those who capitalize on strong directional moves.
Why Choose Breakout Hunter?
Breakout Hunter is built for traders who seek high-precision breakout entries and want to avoid false signals. With its automated market scanning and execution, it provides a strategic advantage in volatile market conditions.