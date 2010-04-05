TheLeoTraderFX Supreme

TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme – High-Class Scalping Bot for Gold (XAU/USD)


Overview
TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme is not just another trading bot—it is a premium, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for elite traders who demand precision, speed, and exclusive market execution. Specifically built for XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, this bot delivers high-frequency scalping, advanced trade management, and superior risk control.

Key Features
Elite M1 Scalping for Gold: Optimized for 1-minute scalping on XAU/USD.
Precision Trading: Uses advanced logic to capture high-frequency market movements.
Lightning-Fast Execution: Ensures trades are placed with institutional-grade speed.
Smart Risk Control: Fully customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size settings.
Private Customization Available: Custom setups available upon request.

Minimum Capital Requirement: Requires a minimum of $200,000 USD for optimal stability and execution.


How It Works
Analyzes gold price action on the M1 timeframe to identify scalping opportunities.
Executes rapid trades with sniper-like precision.

Adapts to market conditions with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss adjustments.


Recommended Settings
Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)
Pair: XAU/USD (Gold only)
Minimum Capital: $200,000 USD

Customization: Available upon request for an optimized premium setup.



