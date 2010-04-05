TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme – High-Class Scalping Bot for Gold (XAU/USD)



Overview

TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme is not just another trading bot—it is a premium, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for elite traders who demand precision, speed, and exclusive market execution. Specifically built for XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, this bot delivers high-frequency scalping, advanced trade management, and superior risk control.





Key Features

Elite M1 Scalping for Gold: Optimized for 1-minute scalping on XAU/USD.

Precision Trading: Uses advanced logic to capture high-frequency market movements.

Lightning-Fast Execution: Ensures trades are placed with institutional-grade speed.

Smart Risk Control: Fully customizable stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size settings.

Private Customization Available: Custom setups available upon request.

Minimum Capital Requirement: Requires a minimum of $200,000 USD for optimal stability and execution.



How It Works

Analyzes gold price action on the M1 timeframe to identify scalping opportunities.

Executes rapid trades with sniper-like precision.

Adapts to market conditions with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss adjustments.



Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

Pair: XAU/USD (Gold only)

Minimum Capital: $200,000 USD

Customization: Available upon request for an optimized premium setup.





