Lean ORB Pro V1
- Experts
- Lennart Pomreinke
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
# Lean ORB Pro V1 "The Phoenix" - Product Description (English)
**Product Name:** Lean ORB Pro V1
**Short Description:** Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Opening Range Breakout with Fair Value Gap detection. Designed for US indices, works with various trading instruments.
## Full Product Description
### Overview
Lean ORB Pro V1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Opening Range Breakout strategies with price action concepts.
The Expert Advisor has been developed for US indices and can be used with various trading instruments.
### Key Features
#### 1. Entry Strategies
- **Fair Value Gap with Engulfing Mode**: Fair Value Gap detection combined with engulfing candle confirmation
- **50 Percent Rule**: Entry at opening range midpoint
- **Fibonacci 62 Percent**: Retracement entry levels
- **Fibonacci 78 Percent**: Deep retracement entries
#### 2. Trade Management
- **Partial Closing**: Position can be partially closed at Take Profit 1, remaining portion continues to Take Profit 2
- **Risk to Reward Ratio**: Default 1 to 2.6 for Take Profit 1, 1 to 5 for Take Profit 2
- **Automatic Position Sizing**: Lot calculation based on account balance and risk percentage
- **Multiple Timeframes**: Supports 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes
#### 3. Fair Value Gap Detection
- Identifies price inefficiencies during breakouts
- Filters false breakouts
- Uses closed bars only
#### 4. Configuration
- 4 entry modes (Fair Value Gap with Engulfing, 50 Percent Rule, Fibonacci 62 Percent, Fibonacci 78 Percent)
- Trade direction control (Long Only, Short Only, Both Directions)
- Adjustable risk management (0.5 percent to 2.0 percent per trade)
### System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or higher)
- Broker with fast execution
- Recommended symbols: US100, US30, US500
- Minimum account: 1000 US Dollars (for 1 percent risk management)
- VPS recommended (but not required)
### What's Included
- Lean ORB Pro V1 Expert Advisor file
- Documentation
### Trading Strategy Details
The Expert Advisor operates during the New York session opening range.
It performs the following steps:
1. **Identifies Opening Range**: Calculates high and low during first 15 to 30 minutes
2. **Detects Breakout**: Waits for price to break above or below opening range
3. **Confirms with Fair Value Gap**: Identifies Fair Value Gap during breakout
4. **Enters on Retest**: Waits for price to retest Fair Value Gap or entry level
5. **Manages Trade**: Uses partial closing system
### Risk Management
- Default risk: 1.0 percent per trade (adjustable 0.5 percent to 2.0 percent)
- Maximum positions: 3 concurrent trades
- Stop loss: Opening range middle or low respectively high with buffer
- Take profit: 2.6R for Take Profit 1, 5.0R for Take Profit 2
### Support
- Email: info@leantrading.de
- Response time: under 24 hours
- Updates included
- Documentation provided
### Important Notes
- Always test on demo account for at least 1 week before live trading
- Results may vary based on broker, spread, and market conditions
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Trading involves risk of loss
**Contact:** info@leantrading.de