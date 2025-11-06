# Lean ORB Pro V1 "The Phoenix" - Product Description (English)

**Product Name:** Lean ORB Pro V1

**Short Description:** Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Opening Range Breakout with Fair Value Gap detection. Designed for US indices, works with various trading instruments.

---

## Full Product Description

### Overview

Lean ORB Pro V1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Opening Range Breakout strategies with price action concepts.

The Expert Advisor has been developed for US indices and can be used with various trading instruments.

### Key Features

#### 1. Entry Strategies

- **Fair Value Gap with Engulfing Mode** : Fair Value Gap detection combined with engulfing candle confirmation

- **50 Percent Rule** : Entry at opening range midpoint

- **Fibonacci 62 Percent** : Retracement entry levels

- **Fibonacci 78 Percent** : Deep retracement entries

#### 2. Trade Management

- **Partial Closing** : Position can be partially closed at Take Profit 1, remaining portion continues to Take Profit 2

- **Risk to Reward Ratio** : Default 1 to 2.6 for Take Profit 1, 1 to 5 for Take Profit 2

- **Automatic Position Sizing** : Lot calculation based on account balance and risk percentage

- **Multiple Timeframes** : Supports 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes

#### 3. Fair Value Gap Detection

- Identifies price inefficiencies during breakouts

- Filters false breakouts

- Uses closed bars only

#### 4. Configuration

- 4 entry modes (Fair Value Gap with Engulfing, 50 Percent Rule, Fibonacci 62 Percent, Fibonacci 78 Percent)

- Trade direction control (Long Only, Short Only, Both Directions)

- Adjustable risk management (0.5 percent to 2.0 percent per trade)

### System Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815 or higher)

- Broker with fast execution

- Recommended symbols: US100, US30, US500

- Minimum account: 1000 US Dollars (for 1 percent risk management)

- VPS recommended (but not required)

### What's Included

- Lean ORB Pro V1 Expert Advisor file

- Documentation

### Trading Strategy Details

The Expert Advisor operates during the New York session opening range.

It performs the following steps:

1. **Identifies Opening Range** : Calculates high and low during first 15 to 30 minutes

2. **Detects Breakout** : Waits for price to break above or below opening range

3. **Confirms with Fair Value Gap** : Identifies Fair Value Gap during breakout

4. **Enters on Retest** : Waits for price to retest Fair Value Gap or entry level

5. **Manages Trade** : Uses partial closing system

### Risk Management

- Default risk: 1.0 percent per trade (adjustable 0.5 percent to 2.0 percent)

- Maximum positions: 3 concurrent trades

- Stop loss: Opening range middle or low respectively high with buffer

- Take profit: 2.6R for Take Profit 1, 5.0R for Take Profit 2

### Support

- Email: info@leantrading.de

- Response time: under 24 hours

- Updates included

- Documentation provided

### Important Notes

- Always test on demo account for at least 1 week before live trading

- Results may vary based on broker, spread, and market conditions

- Past performance does not guarantee future results

- Trading involves risk of loss

---

**Copyright 2025, LeanTrading**