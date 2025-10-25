MetaQuant MT5

🧠 MetaQuant – A Cutting-Edge Quantitative Intelligence

💡 Overview

MetaQuant is an advanced, AI-inspired Expert Advisor engineered for intelligence quantitative trading.
It intelligently using adaptive RVI (Relative Vigor Index) logic — capturing short-term reversals.

MetaQuant is designed to manage positions dynamically using risk-aware algorithms, margin validation, and smart trailing systems.
Whether you trade gold, indices, or forex pairs, MetaQuant adapts its risk and volatility logic to match the market’s behavior.

⚙️ Core Features

Smart Position Management

Automatically tracks total exposure, profit, and volume across buy/sell sides.

Dynamic Trailing & Signal-Based Exit
Automatically choose between trailing stop mode or signal-triggered take profit to lock in gains efficiently.

Adaptive Risk Control
Integrated with limits trade activity based on account equity and free margin.

Built-in Safety Layers

  • Margin sufficiency checks

  • Volume validation

Auto-Detection of Symbol Type
Adjusts trailing stop and step size based on instrument volatility (XAUUSD, BTCUSD, NAS100, etc.)

📈 Recommended Settings

  • Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD

  • Timeframes: M1

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (for 0.01 lots)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended

🧩 Technical Integration

Compatible with:

  • All major brokers supporting MT5 hedge accounts

  • VPS environments

  • Automated back testing and forward testing

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. MetaQuant is a professional-grade system — results depend on broker conditions, leverage, and user configuration.
Always forward-test and use proper money management.


