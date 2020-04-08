The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands

Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands, is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence.

What makes Beyond the Bands different?

Precision and Clarity: Instead of just showing you the bands, this indicator gives you clear, undeniable buy and sell arrows right on your chart. No more guesswork.

Smarter Signals: The built-in EMA filter adds a layer of intelligence, confirming trends and ensuring you only get signals that align with the market's overall direction. This means fewer bad trades and more opportunities for profit.

Never Miss a Beat: With customizable alerts via pop-ups, push notifications, and email, you’ll be notified of new signals the moment they appear—even when you're away from your desk.

Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as: Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143 Last High and Low https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711 Multi Timeframe Support Resistance https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662 Scalp Master Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211 By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Unlock Your Trading Potential!

Beyond the Bands is your key to smarter, more confident trading. It’s designed for traders of all levels, from beginners seeking clear signals to experienced traders looking for a reliable confirmation tool.

Ready to take your trading to the next level? Download Beyond the Bands for free and start seeing the market in a whole new way. Your success is just a click away!

Customizable Parameters

Tailor the indicator to your unique trading style with these easy-to-use inputs:

BBPeriod: Adjust the sensitivity of the Bollinger Bands to fit any market or timeframe.

BBDeviation: Fine-tune the width of the bands to capture different levels of volatility.

Shift: Shift the indicator's position on the chart to align with your analysis.

ArrowOffset: Control the distance of the buy/sell arrows from the candles for a cleaner look.

UseEMAFilter: Turn the powerful EMA filter on or off to suit your strategy.

EMAPeriod: Set the period for the Exponential Moving Average.

EMAAppliedPrice: Choose the price (e.g., Close, Open, High) the EMA is calculated on.

EnableNotify: Enable all notification options in one click.

SendAlert: Get pop-up alerts directly on your MT4 terminal.

SendApp: Receive instant push notifications on your mobile device.

SendEmail: Get signal alerts sent to your email inbox.

AlertDelaySeconds: Set a delay between alerts to avoid being spammed with notifications.

TriggerCandle: Choose whether the signal check is based on the current or previous candle.



