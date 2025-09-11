MultiTimeframe Divergence Pro
- Indicateurs
- Yonny Pascal Ekwa Mezui
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 11 septembre 2025
- Activations: 5
Multi-TimeFrame Divergence Pro — Quick Start Guide 📘
Thank you for purchasing Multi-TimeFrame Divergence Pro — a powerful, non-repainting divergence scanner designed for precision traders.
This guide will help you set up and use the indicator effectively without overwhelming you with technical details.
⚙️ Installation & Setup
- Apply to Chart
Drag and drop the indicator onto any MT4 chart (any symbol, any timeframe).
- Basic Settings (Inputs Tab)
Adjust these to match your trading style:
- Enable_Alerts — Turn ON to get pop-up + sound alerts.
- Bullish_Alert_Sound / Bearish_Alert_Sound — Choose your alert tones.
- Alert_Cooldown_Seconds — Wait time between alerts (default: 300 = 5 min).
- Min_Price_Move_Pips — Minimum price movement to consider (default: 5.0).
- Use_Sync_Mode — ON = stricter, high-confluence signals (recommended).
- Min_Synced_Timeframes — If Sync Mode ON, set minimum TFs that must agree (e.g., 2 out of 3).
- Use_Candle_Filter — Keep ON for higher accuracy (strongly recommended).
- Show_Historical_Signals — Show past signals on chart load (turn OFF for faster load).
- Select Timeframes to Scan
Enable/disable M15, M30, H1, etc. — more TFs = stronger signals, fewer triggers.
- Choose Oscillators
Toggle RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI — more enabled = more confirmation.
📈 How to Read Signals
- 🟢 Lime Arrow (Below Price) = Bullish Reversal Signal
→ Consider BUY opportunities or closing SHORT positions
- 🟠 Orange Arrow (Above Price) = Bearish Reversal Signal
→ Consider SELL opportunities or closing LONG positions.
💡 Arrows appear only at the close of a candle — never during formation.
💡 Labels show which timeframes confirmed the signal — no need to guess.
🎯 Best Practices
- Use on M5, M15, or H1 charts for best results.
- Combine with key support/resistance levels or trendlines.
- Wait for price confirmation (e.g., break of high/low) after arrow appears.
- Start with Use_Sync_Mode = true and Min_Synced_Timeframes = 2 for high-confidence trades.
- Always keep Use_Candle_Filter = true — it significantly improves signal quality.
🛑 Important Notes
- Arrows will not repaint — what you see is final.
- Alerts are throttled — you won’t get spammed.
- Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto — any liquid market.
- For optimal performance, avoid applying to too many charts simultaneously.
⚠️ Important: This indicator uses proprietary sync and timing logic. Any attempt to reverse-engineer, decompile, or imitate its behavior violates the license agreement and copyright law. Updates and support are provided only to verified buyers.
Thank you for trusting Multi-TimeFrame Divergence Pro. Trade smart, trade safe. 🚀
© 2025 Divergence Pro. All rights reserved.