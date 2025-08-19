



Why is connector a hidden gem?



Connector was built for personal use—never meant for public release. It runs 23 trading systems at once, diversifying across both assets and strategies for unmatched stability. With smart risk controls, automated order logic, and a user-friendly setup, it’s powerful yet accessible. Available for a limited time only, Connector is a rare find for serious traders.





Why Connector?

Because the strategy connects not only multiple assets, but also strategies. We all know how important diversification is, so I doubled it by diversifing not only the symbols traded, but also the strategies used. In other words, Connector connects multiple strategies, preventing relying on a single one, what gives it more robustness.





Overview



Connector is an Expert Advisor based on 15 trading systems that run simultaneously. These systems are designed to complement each other, contributing to a smoother and more stable equity curve. The goal is to create a diversified and resilient trading approach.

Each system generates its own entry and exit signals. Stop Loss is rarely the primary exit mechanism. In most cases, trades are closed based on predefined exit signals—Stop Loss (SL) is just as a safety net, in case market conditions would change drastically. This approach helps preserve flexibility and adaptiveness, especially in complex or fast-changing environments.





Key Features

Multi-System Support : Connector integrates multiple independent trading systems.

Risk Management : Offers seven configurable risk levels (Ultra High to Ultra Low) with predefined lot sizes for each system.

Position Management : Every trade is protected with a stop-loss and take-profit. (some systems also have built-in trailing SL)

Pending Order Management : Multiple systems utilize buy/sell stop orders, with automated order placement and cancellation logic.

User-friendly: Even though Connector is a complex EA, navigation and usage is not compliacated,

Error Handling : Robust trade execution with retry mechanisms and order filling type adjustments to ensure reliable operation.







Timeframes The EA operates on various timeframes, primarily M15, M30, and H1, depending on the specific trading system.

Symbols traded Connector is designed to trade a wide range of assets: NZDUSD, GBPNZD, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDUSD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPAUD, EURUSD, EURNZD, EURCHF, XAUUSD/GOLD, CADJPY, CHFJPY, GBPJPY.

Traders who trade with brokers offering "GOLD" instead of XAUUSD, do not have to worry - EA adapts itself and trades GOLD as if it was XAUUSD. Just make sure to write suffix in inputs in case broker uses any. (e.g. suffix for "GOLD." is ".")

Prop firm features Except strong risk management, the EA has built-in delays in miliseconds to make trades unique and undetectable to prop firms, since multiple users could use the same EA on the same prop firm. These delays will not affect the performance, but if you wish not to use them, you can simply disable them in inputs (disabled on default). Except time delay, Connector also has a tick delay, so trades will be entered/closed/modified after a random number of ticks (adjustable) from the action signal. In inputs are minimal and maximal values - numbers are random making Connector even more bulletproof.

Suffixes If your broker uses suffixes, do not forget to write them into the very top column in inputs. Simply type the suffix: e.g. Symbol name on your broker is EURUSDm - type into the column "m". If symbol names look like this: XAUUSD.pro EURAUD.pro, then type "pro". If suffix is just a dot, type in a dot "." If the suffix is incorrect or there is an issue, the EA will not place trades and in journal you will find the reason. If symbol names on your broker do not have any suffixes, simply leave the column empty.

What if Connector does not place any trades?! - Make sure all systems are enabled. Disabled systems cause no trading operations. - Check if your broker uses suffixes. If it does, type the suffix name in the line at the very top in inputs. - If Connector does not place any trades even though both conditions above are met, contact me immidiately via a personal message.



Live signal: Since the EA is very knew, a live signal is not available yet. Connector was thoroughly tested on high quality backtests on Dukascopy,

Setup: Attach to any symbol and any timeframe and adjust the risk level. Click here to download manual: here

Minimal recommended investment: $500+

(if you do not have enough capital, you can also buy a prop firm challenge, where prices start around $60 per 6k account)

Questions: If you have any questions, want to know something and do not understand, feel free to message me.






