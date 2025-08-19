Connector

4

Originally I did not want to publish this EA...


I created the EA only for my own personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own it. After that, price will either increase extremely or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector.

 

 

After the purchase send me private message to recieve installation manual!



Live signal:
 Live Signal
Verified on myfxbook:
 Myfxbook
Free trial:
 Send me message
Update file V1.8 explanation
 Click to download 




Why is Connector a hidden gem?

Unlike most of the EAs on MQL5, Connector is not a bot with perfect results! It does not use any form of grid, martingale, hedge. Instead it is based on thoroughly developed and one-by-one tested real strategies.

Trading is about winning the long run, not everyday. If you want everyday-profits, I suggest you pass on this EA. Connector is for real traders who understand the importance of patience, risk management and diversification aiming for long-term profitability with real results.

It is quiet rare to share nowdays something not perfect. Well, the truth is, that is what actually functions.

 


Core:

Connector is a multi-system EA diversifing risk across multiple symbols and timeframes while using multiple strategies. Each system had to pass strict acceptance criteria during development, otherwise the particular system could not be implemented. In case you would not like to use any of the systems, you can simply disable it in settings. Regarding the base trading logic, EA is based on the principle „Together we are strong.“ No strategy in the world is profitable all the time. Some perform well when markets are trending, others when markets consolidate. By combining all strategies together, we achieve systematic advantage, to profit during all types of market phases. Some systems of Connector are based on simple indicators, while others on time and repeating patterns. This approach does not mean there are no losses and drawdowns. It means risk is well controled. If you are a prop firm trader, do not forget to use anti-detect settings to ensure you dont get denied from a funded account.


Pairs traded (16): AUDUSD, EURCAD, NZDUSD, GBPAUD, CHFJPY, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURCHF, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, EURUSD, GBPNZD, AUDJPY, CADCHF

Timeframes:  M15 - H4

Strategies used: Trend-Following, Mean Reversion, Momentum, Multi-Indicator Confluence and Pattern Recognition



Features:

Auto/manual suffixes  

Risk levels

Drawdown limits

Global profit target

Info panel

Antidetect prop firm settings:

- Delay settings, entry signal skipping, system random, lot size variation, indicator parameters variation, and news time window with virtual SL & TP toggle.

System settings (Magic number, SL, TP, Parameters)

Backtest results of all versions

Important info and warnings

Every feature is explained in detail in manual obtained after purchase

 

 

Setup:

Attach to any chart and any timeframe. Connector trades automatically all systems from single chart.

  


Recommendations:

VPS is highly recommended to ensure 24/5 uptime. You can use any VPS provider that meets your needs. (I personally use Contabo for its reliability)

Minimum investment: $500.

Recommended account size: $1k+ 

In case you do not have big capital, I recommend a prop firm account. Prices start around $60 per 6k account.

Free trial: send me a private message to receive a free trial.

Scam alert: Connector is currently sold only on MQL5 Market. Any other website offering Connector is a scam.

Partnership Opportunities: If you're interested in my EAs and would like to discuss potential partnership, please contact me via direct message, alternatively WhatsApp at +421944102366.

评分 10
Ibrahim Siraz
800
Ibrahim Siraz 2025.11.10 16:30 
 

I see strong logic and solid development behind this EA. The developer is very responsive and explains everything in detail. Connector live account is still up 14%, although there is some drawdown at the moment. But unlike many other EAs, it has never drained the balance or wiped the account. The drawdown feels controlled, with clear corrections happening. This phase will pass sooner or later, and I’m expecting a comeback even stronger than before. I’ll update my review again after a couple of months.

Peterson Veiga Campos
1014
Peterson Veiga Campos 2025.11.03 14:36 
 

I’m running Connector on a real account with a conservative setup, and the performance has been excellent so far. The drawdown control is outstanding — even with $750 setup on a $1,500 account, DD hasn’t reached 5%. This proves the system is stable, safe, and built with proper risk management. Many traders forget that the real strength of an EA is to preserve capital and survive bad market phases. Profit comes as a natural result of consistency — and Connector shows exactly that. The developer is transparent, ethical, and always active in communication. The recent negative reviews are unfair, as the EA is clearly long-term oriented. Congrats, Branislav — great job and strong commitment to your project!

Kris Jef Saelen
723
Kris Jef Saelen 2025.10.30 18:28 
 

The EA works very well and of course it can lose trades. It's running very stable, and the author's signal matches my backtests. He is always available when I need some support.

XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
专家
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
XAUUSD 5 minute
Branislav Bridzik
4.49 (49)
专家
Profitable EA with Real Edge for Free? In a world of lies and scammers, I want to give a little hope—a small light in the darkness. I want to show that a real robust bot doesn't have to cost thousands, but in fact can be found in the free section. XAUUSD 5 Minute is not my best project, but it is robust, reliable, and simple. It might not make millions, but has a real edge. No promises, no "Future-AI-never-losing system"—but a real Expert Advisor. Please read short manual before using:  Click
FREE
Gold Mining MT5
Branislav Bridzik
5 (2)
专家
Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 expert advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!   After purchase send me private message to recieve manual and instructions. Symbol : XAUUSD Timeframe : M1   Myfxbook verified : Link Free trial : send me message Strategy: The strategy is based on entry and exit signals, with trades protected by Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) which vary based on current market conditions. Since signals often trigger early exits, trades may clos
