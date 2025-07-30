Mystique Eagle MT5

Overview

Mystique Eagle is a sophisticated, multi-system trading system, offering robust automation for trading across 10 major currency pairs (AUDUSD, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURAUD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, EURUSD) on the M15 timeframe. Built with flexibility and risk management in mind, Mystique Eagle allows traders to toggle between 10 distinct trading systems, each tailored to a specific symbol with unique risk settings.


Free demo version: here


Key Features

  • Multi-System Trading: Supports 10 independent trading systems, each designed for a specific currency pair or asset, with customizable lot size.
  • Flexible Risk Management: Mystique Eagle offers flexible lot sizing for every system, allowing for more adaptible performance.
  • Comprehensive Drawdown Control: Implements strict drawdown limits (overall and daily, in percentage and currency) to protect account equity, with automatic trading halts when limits are breached.
  • Customizable Order Execution: Supports three order filling types (Fill or Kill, Immediate or Cancel, Return) for precise trade execution.
  • Visual Customization: Enhances chart readability with customizable candlestick colors, chart backgrounds, and grid settings for an optimized trading experience.
  • Informative Trading Panel: Features a sleek, neon-themed info panel displaying critical metrics like account balance, equity, drawdown percentages, active systems, open positions, and trading status.


System-Specific Strategies

Each system is designed with unique entry and exit conditions. Therefore, trades are usually closed before hitting a predefined Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL). This approach allows traders to dynamically respond to changing market conditions, often locking in and avoiding deeper drawdowns when indicator signals a reversal or a weakening trend.


Input Parameters

  • Max Open Positions: Configurable limit for total open positions across all systems (default: 10).
  • Risk Profile: Select from Ultra Low to Ultra High risk levels, adjusting lot sizes accordingly.
  • Drawdown Limits: Set maximum overall and daily drawdown in percentage or USD (0 = disabled).
  • System Toggles: Enable or disable individual systems to focus on preferred markets.
  • System-Specific Settings: Customize magic numbers, stop loss, take profit, and indicator parameters for each system.
  • Visual Settings: Adjust panel font, colors, and chart aesthetics for a personalized trading interface.


Why Choose This EA?

  • Prop Firm-Friendly: Tailored for prop firm rules, this system prioritizes consistency, risk control, and automated execution.
  • Diversity: Trade multiple markets simultaneously with tailored strategies for each asset.
  • Risk Control: Protect your capital with customizable drawdown limits and risk profiles.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Monitor performance via a visually appealing info panel with real-time updates.
  • Customizable: Fine-tune each Mystique Eagle’s parameters to match your trading style and market conditions.


Installation and Setup

  1. Attach the EA to the right M15 chart in MetaTrader 5. (e.g. EURUSD M15 System attach to EURUSD M15 chart, otherwise will not function)
  2. Configure input parameters, including risk profile and drawdown limits.
  3. Choose desired systems and adjust indicator settings as needed.
  4. Optionally enable the info panel and visual customization for enhanced monitoring.
  5. Ensure sufficient account balance to support the selected risk profile and lot sizes.



