The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own it. After that, price will either increase extremely or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector.

After the purchase send me private message to recieve installation manual!

















Why is Connector a hidden gem? Unlike most of the EAs on MQL5, Connector is not a bot with perfect results! It does not use any form of grid, martingale, hedge. Instead it is based on thoroughly developed and one-by-one tested real strategies. Trading is about winning the long run, not everyday. If you want everyday-profits, I suggest you pass on this EA. Connector is for real traders who understand the importance of patience, risk management and diversification aiming for long-term profitability with real results. It is quiet rare to share nowdays something not perfect. Well, the truth is, that is what actually functions.





Core:

Connector is a multi-system EA diversifing risk across multiple symbols and timeframes while using multiple strategies. Each system had to pass strict acceptance criteria during development, otherwise the particular system could not be implemented. In case you would not like to use any of the systems, you can simply disable it in settings. Regarding the base trading logic, EA is based on the principle „Together we are strong.“ No strategy in the world is profitable all the time. Some perform well when markets are trending, others when markets consolidate. By combining all strategies together, we achieve systematic advantage, to profit during all types of market phases. Some systems of Connector are based on simple indicators, while others on time and repeating patterns. This approach does not mean there are no losses and drawdowns. It means risk is well controled. If you are a prop firm trader, do not forget to use anti-detect settings to ensure you dont get denied from a funded account.





Pairs traded (16): AUDUSD, EURCAD, NZDUSD, GBPAUD, CHFJPY, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURCHF, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, EURUSD, GBPNZD, AUDJPY, CADCHF

Timeframes: M15 - H4



Strategies used: Trend-Following, Mean Reversion, Momentum, Multi-Indicator Confluence and Pattern Recognition









Features:



Auto/manual suffixes

Risk levels

Drawdown limits

Global profit target

Info panel

Antidetect prop firm settings:

- Delay settings, entry signal skipping, system random, lot size variation, indicator parameters variation, and news time window with virtual SL & TP toggle.

System settings (Magic number, SL, TP, Parameters)

Backtest results of all versions

Important info and warnings

- Every feature is explained in detail in manual obtained after purchase

Setup:

Attach to any chart and any timeframe. Connector trades automatically all systems from single chart.





Recommendations:

VPS is highly recommended to ensure 24/5 uptime. You can use any VPS provider that meets your needs. (I personally use Contabo for its reliability)

Minimum investment: $500.

Recommended account size: $1k+

In case you do not have big capital, I recommend a prop firm account. Prices start around $60 per 6k account.

Free trial: send me a private message to receive a free trial.

Scam alert: Connector is currently sold only on MQL5 Market. Any other website offering Connector is a scam.

Partnership Opportunities: If you're interested in my EAs and would like to discuss potential partnership, please contact me via direct message, alternatively WhatsApp at +421944102366.